New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Yankees could be getting their injured ace back on a big-league mound this weekend.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka pitched five scoreless innings in an instructional league game Monday afternoon at the Yankees’ spring training home of George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. He scattered six hits and struck out four batters, throwing 65 pitches in the outing.

The Yankees will wait to see how Tanaka feels Tuesday before making a final decision, but if there are no setbacks, he could return to the rotation this weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.

”I thought he was good. I said all along if he comes out of it healthy, it’s good,“ Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. ”You could see he really tested it to make sure that he could throw the ball the way he wants, and he threw the ball pretty well.

“We’ll see how he comes in (Tuesday) and then decide.”

Tanaka, 12-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 18 starts, had his sensational rookie campaign derailed on July 8 by the news that he had a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that usually requires Tommy John surgery.

However, Tanaka opted for rest and rehabilitation, and it appears that course of action could lead him back to the Yankees before the season’s end.

“As far as my performance goes, I think it’s gradually getting better,” Tanaka told reporters through a translator. “It’s not really a regular-season-game atmosphere, so it’s a little bit hard for me to get myself up to there, but I do feel good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-4, 2.20 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 10-12, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano made his first scoreless start of the season Monday night at Tropicana Field, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings. It was Capuano’s first scoreless start since Sept. 6, 2013, and the 23rd of his career -- but his first in the American League. Capuano hadn’t held an opponent to two hits or fewer since Aug. 12, 2012, but he didn’t factor into the decision as the Rays shut out the Yankees 1-0. The last Yankees starter to throw at least six scoreless innings on two hits or fewer and not earn a win was RHP Freddy Garcia on April 24, 2011. More encouraging was the fact that Capuano’s outing came on the heels of an ugly outing against the Rays in which he recorded only one out.

--RHP Shawn Kelley allowed a game-winning single to Ben Zobrist with the bases loaded in the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 1-0 loss to the Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field. It was Kelley’s sixth loss of the season and his first since Aug. 28 at Detroit. Kelley had pitched well against the Rays of late, allowing one earned run in 9 2/3 innings over nine previous appearances against Tampa Bay this season. Kelley said fatigue isn’t an issue for the Yankees’ relievers at this point of the season, nor can it be an excuse. “That’s just part of the game,” Kelley said.

--3B Chase Headley was ejected by plate umpire Marty Foster in the seventh inning of the Yankees’ 1-0 loss to the Rays on Monday night at Tropicana Field. It was Headley’s third career ejection and his first since 2012. It was the fifth time a Yankees player was ejected this season. “I had a disagreement with a few pitches throughout the game,” Headley said. “Nothing serious. Didn’t think what I said to him warranted the response that I got. It just kept going.”

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw five scoreless innings in an instructional league game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on Monday afternoon. Tanaka (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament) gave up six hits and struck out four. He could make his next start for the Yankees this weekend, depending on how he feels Tuesday. “It’s a possibility,” Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. Tanaka, 12-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 18 starts, had his sensational rookie campaign derailed on July 8 by the news that he had a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that usually requires Tommy John surgery.

--OF Carlos Beltran returned to the starting lineup Monday night against the Rays, attempting to put together a strong finish before undergoing surgery to repair a bone spur in his right elbow. Beltran, in the first season of a three-year, $45 million contract, went 1-for-4 with a strikeout, bringing his average for the season to .236. Beltran will strictly be a designated hitter the rest of the season, as throwing from the outfield is too painful. “You’re like, man, ‘I’ve got to find a way.’ The good thing is, once this is over, it’s going to be fixed and I don’t have to worry about it again,” Beltran said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A loss is a loss, no matter how you lose them at this time. It’s not what you want, but we have to respond.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees’ 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) did not play Sept. 10-13. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 14, and he was back in the starting lineup Sept. 15.

--C Francisco Cervelli (migraine headaches) last played Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. He pitch in an instructional league game Sept. 15, and it is possible he could rejoin the New York rotation during the weekend of Sept. 20-21.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young