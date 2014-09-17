New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Masahiro Tanaka is expected to be back on the mound Sunday in a major league game for the first time in more than two months.

The New York Yankees right-hander is scheduled to start against the Toronto Blue Jays in Yankee Stadium as long as he makes it through a bullpen session in preparation.

Tanaka has not pitched in a game since July 9, when a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow surfaced. On Monday, he tested the elbow by throwing 65 pitches in five scoreless innings of an instructional league game, giving up six hits and striking out four.

“He’s pitching if he’s OK,” manager Joe Girardi said before the Yankees lost 6-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. “We’ll see how he holds up.”

Girardi indicated that Tanaka will be limited to 70 to 75 pitches against the Blue Jays. Tanaka also could start one more game before the end of the season.

The Yankees want to see how Tanaka’s elbow responds to determine whether he will need surgery. Tanaka is hoping to avoid the knife.

“I think so, if I‘m able to go out there and have a strong outing,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “I feel it would give some good confidence.”

Tanaka signed a seven-year, $155 million contract with the Yankees last winter and has a 12-4 record with a 2.51 ERA in 18 starts this season. He got off to a fast start with an 11-1 record and 1.99 ERA in his first 14 outings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 6-4, 2.54 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-7, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Martin Prado underwent an appendectomy Tuesday morning, and the Yankees placed him on the 60-day disabled list, ending his season. Prado came to the Yankees from the Diamondbacks in a July 31 deal, and he batted .316/.336/.541 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 37 games with New York. Overall this year, he hit .282/.321/.412 with 12 homers and 58 RBIs in 142 games.

--2B Jose Pirela had his contract purchased by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when the team placed INF Martin Prado (appendectomy) on the 60-day disabled list. Pirela, 24, hit .305/.351/.441 with 10 homers, 60 RBIs and 15 steals in 130 Triple-A games this year. He has no major league experience.

--C Francisco Cervelli went 2-for-3 and was the only Yankee with multiple hits in New York’s 6-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. Cervelli had not played in 14 games because of cluster headaches.

--RHP Esmil Rogers allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning Tuesday in New York’s 6-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. He was coming off a scoreless inning against Baltimore on Saturday.

--RHP Michael Pineda (3-5) was charged with two runs (one earned) on four hits in 5 1/3 innings during a loss to the Rays. He finished with two walks and five strikeouts. Just 68 of his 100 pitches were strikes. He lasted at least seven innings in his previous two starts. Pineda faced 119 consecutive batters without issuing a walk or hitting a batter until issuing a crucial free pass in the fifth inning Tuesday. It led to the tying run.

--SS Derek Jeter extended his hitless streak to 0-for-26 on Tuesday in the Yankees’ 6-1 loss to the Rays at Tropicana Field. He went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and was struck on the hand by a pitch. Now batting .249, he joins eventual Hall of Famers Al Kaline, Johnny Bench, Bill Mazeroski and Cal Ripken Jr. in enduring hitless streaks of at least 25 at-bats in their final season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m tired of it. I‘m tired of my guys getting hit. I am all for pitching inside, but you hit five of our guys in four games and you don’t think we’ll be (ticked)? We’re not pin cushions.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, who was ejected for the fourth time this season Tuesday in the Yankees’ 6-1 loss to the Rays. Tampa Bay RHP Steve Geltz hit Yankees SS Derek Jeter in the hand with a pitch during the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Francisco Cervelli (migraine headaches) did not play Sept. 2-15. He returned to the lineup Sept. 16.

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. He pitch in an instructional league game Sept. 15, and he is penciled in to start for the Yankees on Sept. 21.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Jose Pirela

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young