New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon has a way with a quip and a turn of a phrase. He’d like the one back where he said Tuesday night that a pitch last week from Jake McGee had “grazed” the chin of Yankees third baseman Chase Headley last Thursday.

Headley didn’t like the choice of words much, either. Not after that 96-mph fastball sent him to the hospital and forced him to miss four games. Not after he was hit in the ribs by a 95-mph pitch on Sept. 9 by Chris Archer and not after the Yankees fifth hit-by-pitch in the last five games against Tampa Bay -- a Steve Geltz grazing of shortstop Derek Jeter’s hand -- nearly prompted a fracas in the eighth inning on Tuesday.

“I wasn’t thrilled when I saw it,” Headley said of Maddon’s choice of words.

“If Evan Longoria had been hit like that or Ben Zobrist, he wouldn’t have used that term,” Headley said.

Maddon reconsidered on Wednesday and said he should have used “hit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 13-12, 3.84 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Shane Green, 5-3, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to return and start for the Yankees at Toronto after being placed on the disabled list with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Tanaka is 12-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 18 starts after signing a seven-year, $155 million contract this offseason.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday with a sore right wrist. He finished 0-for-3 with a walk.

--SS Derek Jeter’s sixth-inning single against Rays RHP Alex Cobb snapped an 0-for-28 slide, sparking the decisive rally in his final game at Tropicana Field. Jeter played 126 games at Tropicana Field, with 145 hits, 80 runs scored -- all highs by a visitor.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (7-4) allowed two runs and four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in seven innings for the win, posting his sixth consecutive quality start against the Rays. Overall, he was worked at least six innings in eight consecutive starts. He struck out the side on nine pitches in his final inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think his curveball has been good, and his sinker has been really effective. I think he gets some strikes with it and puts some guys away with it, but I think the command of the sinker’s the most important thing.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi on RHP Brandon McCarthy, who allowed two runs and four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in seven innings for the win against the Rays on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. He pitch in an instructional league game Sept. 15, and he is penciled in to start for the Yankees on Sept. 21.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Jose Pirela

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young