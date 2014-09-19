New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Although Derek Jeter’s home run and Chase Headley’s game-winning ground ball were the featured attractions, rookie right-hander Shane Greene was also a key reason why the New York Yankees beat Toronto 3-2 on Thursday night.

Greene took a no-decision but that was after allowing three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings. It was his third scoreless start of the season, and it didn’t look to be unfolding that way early as the Blue Jays fouled off 22 of his 46 pitches through two innings.

Greene wound up throwing 59 pitches the rest of the way and has a 1.06 earned run average over his last three starts. He also continued to be a key reason the Yankees have a 36-22 record in games started by rookies this year.

It was a fact not lost on Jeter and Headley in their postgame comments.

“Shane’s been pitching great for us pretty much all year,” Jeter said. “He seems like he’s getting more and more confidence, more and more relaxed when he’s out there and another good game for him.”

Added Headley: “He was tremendous. Obviously it was a tremendous outing but for me, the most impressive thing was they fouled off a million pitches the first two innings. He had close to 50 pitches by the second inning. Sometimes that can really wear down a pitcher, and for him to kind of weather that storm, keep going and make quality pitches (was big). After that he got quick innings and for me that was the most important thing that he did.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-74

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: (LHP Mark Buehrle, 12-9, 3.40 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 10-9, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda is approaching two milestones as he makes the start Friday night for the Yankees. He needs 15 2/3 innings to reach 200 innings for the fourth straight season and also needs one win to reach 11 for the fifth straight season. Kuroda would seem to be facing the right opponent and in the right setting since he is 4-0 with a 2.36 ERA in four starts against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Kuroda is 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA over his last six starts and last pitched Sunday in Baltimore when he allowed one earned run and six hits in seven innings of an eventual 3-2 loss.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran was not in the starting lineup Thursday after missing two games following the death of his unborn son in Puerto Rico. The Yankees said that Beltran would be available as a pinch hitter. “My heart goes out to him, and obviously to his family,” manager Joe Girardi said. “When guys go through this, I think sometimes people think we’re immune to problems because we’re professional athletes. We deal with things on an everyday basis and we go through issues, too. That’s the most difficult part. I just want to get a temperature of where he’s at when he comes in today and then we’ll go from there.”

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw 32 pitches in a bullpen session before Thursday’s game. Tanaka did not experience any pain and following six bullpen sessions, he is ready to return from the disabled list from a partially torn UCL that may or may not require “Tommy John” surgery.

--SS Derek Jeter ended a 158 at-bat homerless stretch in the sixth inning Thursday and in typical fashion drew laughs for saying “Thanks” when it was brought up to him. It also ended a stretch of 298 at-bats without a home run at home since July 28, 2013, against Tampa Bay Rays LHP Matt Moore.

--2B Stephen Drew had gone 16 games without driving in a run since Aug. 25 before Thursday. That had been tied for the longest stretch of his career. He had a similar RBI drought July 6, 2011-July 3, 2012.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. He pitched in an instructional league game Sept. 15, threw a bullpen session before the Sept. 18 game. Tanaka is penciled in to start on Sept. 21.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Jose Pirela

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young