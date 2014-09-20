New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On Thursday, New York Yankees pitcher Shawn Kelley left a fastball up in the strike zone and promptly gave up a tying home run to Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista.

Bautista’s reaction to hitting that home run consisted of slamming his bat to the ground and shouting something, though not necessarily at Kelley.

Before Friday’s 5-3 win over Toronto, Kelley didn’t quite see it that way.

”It’s a big situation,“ Kelley said. ”Emotions are high. If I get him out, I’d probably fist pump or something. That’s part of it. There’s emotions. But going back and watching the replay -- because I was trying to watch the pitch, watch the video myself to learn from that -- I kind of saw the reaction.

“Of course, I heard the cursing and stuff throughout running around the bases. I didn’t get it. ... I didn’t understand the extent of that emotion, I guess. I guess I maybe took it a little bit personal like it was directed toward me. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn‘t, but I don’t feel like that necessarily is the right thing to do in that situation.”

This year has been a rough one at times for Kelley. Had the Blue Jays scored a third run against him and won, he would have dropped to 3-7 and his earned run average would be higher than the 4.47 he took into Friday’s game.

Kelley had a 1.64 earned run average in 11 innings during 10 July appearances. Since then he is 2-3 with a 6.35 earned run average over his last 22 outings spanning the last 17 innings.

As for Yankees manager Joe Girardi, he had not heard about it since he was watching left fielder Brett Gardner run back in the hopes of making a catch.

“People are always going to take exception to when they feel that they’re being shown up,” Girardi said. “I understand that. Sometimes players do it intentionally, but most of the time they don‘t. It’s become accepted in our world that you can do things when you do things well in sports. Years and years ago, it wasn’t accepted. So, the game has changed. But I’d have to see it to really understand it.”

The other side of the argument is if a pitcher doesn’t want a hitter to show emotion, get him out. Yankee pitching has struggled to do so against Bautista since he has 21 home runs against them since 2010.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-74

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 10-6, 3.80) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 2-3, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano will make his 11th start for the Yankees Saturday afternoon against the Blue Jays. He rebounded nicely from the shortest start of his career on Sept. 10 against Tampa Bay by allowing two hits in six innings of a 1-0 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday. That marked the 20th time in his career that did not allow a run in at least six innings and fifth time he allowed two or fewer hits in a start of at least six innings. Capuano last pitched at Yankee Stadium when he allowed four runs and recorded one out against Tampa Bay on Sept. 10 in an eventual 8-5 Yankee win. In seven appearances (four starts) against Toronto, Capuano is 2-0 with a 3.96 ERA and Saturday will mark his sixth appearance against them this season.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his 16th home run and drove in three runs but also left Friday’s game with a strained right hamstring. Ellsbury left after the fifth inning when he felt something running down the first base line trying to avoid hitting into a double play. The Yankees said Ellsbury was headed for a MRI but did not have results after the game, although they expected him to miss Saturday’s game. “I think that’s a distinct possibility (he may not return this season),” manager Joe Girardi said. “Anytime a guy comes out and grabs his hamstring, you’re always concerned.”

--SS Derek Jeter went 2-for-4 and barely missed hitting a home run when he drove a ball to the left-field warning track in the seventh. Had the ball carried more, Jeter would have home runs in consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 20-22, 2012, in Chicago against the White Sox. He is 4-for-8 on his final homestand, and Friday marked the fourth time this season he had consecutive multi-hit games.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka played catch in preparation for Sunday’s return from the disabled list. Manager Joe Girardi said his pitch count would be about 70 to 75 pitches. Girardi also said that Tanaka would make another start in the final series of the regular season at Boston.

--DH Carlos Beltran returned from missing three games. He missed two following the death of his unborn son and then did not start Thursday, although he would have been used as a pinch hitter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been great. You look at 2013 and he had a rough last month. You look at 2014, he had a rough first month and then he’s really turned it around and been outstanding for us. I don’t think any of us know what Hiro’s plans are. That’s a discussion for the offseason but he’s pitched really well.” - Yankees manager Joe Girardi, on Hiroki Kuroda, the winning pitcher Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury left the Sept. 19 game after the fifth inning with a strained right hamstring and was headed for an MRI. He is not expected to play Sept. 20 and might be finished for the season.

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. He pitched in an instructional league game Sept. 15, threw a bullpen session before the Sept. 18 game. Tanaka is penciled in to start on Sept. 21.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Jose Pirela

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young