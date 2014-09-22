New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The first home run in team history was hit sometime in 1903 when the New York Yankees were called the Highlanders. The Highlanders hit 18 home runs in their first season and played home games in Manhattan’s Hilltop Park.

The 1,000th was hit by Bob Meusel on Sept, 2, 1925 against the Boston Red Sox. Mickey Mantle hit the 5,000th on Aug. 8, 1954 at Detroit and Claudell Washington hit the 10,000th on April 20, 1988 in Minnesota against Jeff Reardon.

On Sunday, center fielder Brett Gardner joined those names in Yankee history when he hit his career-high 17th home run in the fifth inning for the club’s 15,000th home run in its history.

Catcher Brian McCann put the Yankees on the brink of that mark with a first-inning home run and then Gardner drove a full-count pitch into the right-field seats.

“I wasn’t sure,” Gardner said. “I knew a few days ago we were a couple away, within four or five. I wasn’t sure if it was the one I hit or the one McCann hit. So that was pretty cool. It’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”

Gardner received the ball from the fans who caught it in exchange for some bats and autographed baseballs. But they joked that since the family members were from Japan, they were likely more excited about seeing Masahiro Tanaka head to the interview room.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 16-4, 3.58 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-5, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka made an encouraging return from the disabled list by allowing one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings Sunday. The plan is for him to make his final start of the regular season Saturday in Boston. Tanaka said that the right elbow was pain-free and that he anticipated being able to do his normal offseason training.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran has been dealing with bone spurs in his right elbow since mid-May and will have surgery when his first season with the Yankees ends. The recovery time is 12 weeks and there is not much difference if he has the surgery now or after the season. In the meantime, Beltran could be available in a pinch hitting role.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury didn’t play for the second straight game. Instead he spent Sunday formulating a plan to treat his low-grade right hamstring strain. Ellsbury would like to get back into games before the season ends and manager Joe Girardi said that he might be used as a pinch hitter before returning to the outfield. After Sunday’s game, Girardi said that there was blood at the top of the hamstring and that before Ellsbury could start any activities, the blood must clear.

--1B Mark Teixeira missed his 36th game of the season because of tendinitis in his right wrist. Teixeira saw the hand surgeon after Sunday’s game and asked about getting a third cortisone injection.

--RHP Chaz Roe was designated for assignment before Sunday’s game. Roe appeared in three games and allowed two earned runs and two hits in two innings after being obtained from the Miami Marlins on Aug. 31

--RHP Michael Pineda will make his 12th start of the season Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles and is looking for better run support. The Yankees have scored just once in his last four starts totaling 25 2/3 innings. Pineda last pitched Tuesday when he allowed one earned run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 6-1 loss at Tampa Bay. Pineda has not had a decision in three career starts against the Orioles despite having a 2.50 ERA in those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a while since I’ve been out there. But overall I‘m pretty satisfied.” - Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who pitched fpr the first time since July 8.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist) was injured Sept. 20 and did not play Sept. 21. He is unlikely to play Sept. 22 and was scheduled to consult with the surgeon.

--RF/DH Carlos Beltran (right elbow) was unavailable Sept. 21. He may not play again this season.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury left the Sept. 19 game after the fifth inning with a strained right hamstring and was headed for an MRI. He did not plays Sept. 20-21, and the Yankees said Sept. 21 there was blood at the top of the hamstring that will keep him from starting any activities until it clears.

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. He pitched in an instructional league game Sept. 15, threw a bullpen session before the Sept. 18 game. Tanaka returned Sept 21, and started the game that day.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Jose Pirela

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young