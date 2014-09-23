New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It is normal for a pitcher to feel any kind of soreness the day after a start.

Considering where Masahiro Tanaka has been the previous two months, it was reassuring for him and the New York Yankees to hear that he came out of his first start in two months with just the general soreness.

Tanaka threw 70 pitches in 5 1/3 innings with 15 of those pitches being split-fingered fastballs. His first pitch was at 92 and Tanaka said he was pain-free.

“Definitely just the fact that I was able to throw yesterday and the fact that I‘m feeling good today and having the start Saturday (is important),” Tanaka said before Monday’s game with Baltimore. “If I can come out of that strong obviously that’s a positive and where I am right now I should be able to have a good offseason of training and good to go next season.”

Those are words that the Yankees have been dying to hear after the initial speculation was about Tommy John surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Instead, Tanaka is in better spirits and even joking about how slow translator Shingo Horie was throwing when he played catch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-75

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 5-9, 4.90 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 7-4, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Derek Jeter is 9-for-20 on his final homestand, with one home run and six RBIs. Jeter did not get his fifth straight multi-hit game Monday but drove in three runs for the first time since Sept. 9, 2012 at Baltimore and for the first time at home since Aug. 1, 2012, also against Baltimore. He had a chance to reach four RBIs for the first time since Sept. 4, 2011, against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he drew a walk in the seventh.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his 14th start for the Yankees Tuesday night against the Orioles and will be looking for his career-high 11th victory combined with Arizona and New York. McCarthy reached double digits in a season for the first time on Wednesday when he allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings against Tampa Bay. He also is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA in three starts this month for the Yankees and 5-1 with a 1.36 ERA at home for New York. McCarthy is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA in nine appearances (seven starts) against the Orioles. He had a no-decision in the first game of a doubleheader on Sept. 12 at Baltimore, when he allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings.

--DH Jose Pirela was the record-setting 57th player used by the Yankees this season and he had two hits in his major league debut. He was the first Yankee to triple in his first at-bat since Steve Balboni on April 22, 1981 against the Detroit Tigers.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka was upbeat a day after making his return from the disabled list. He said he felt the usual soreness but nothing abnormal and is still scheduled to start Saturday in Boston with his pitch count increased to approximately 85 pitches.

--LHP CC Sabathia said his surgically repaired right knee feels fine and that he had a second stem cell injection last month. He played catch Monday and said he looks forward to doing his normal offseason workout.

--OF Eury Perez was claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals Monday. Perez appeared in 67 games with three minor league teams and batted .310 (75-for-242) with two home runs, 15 RBIs, 14 doubles and 36 runs. He has 22 games of major league experience with Washington and batted .154 (2-for-13) in those games.

--LHP Josh Outman was designated for assignment. He made nine appearances for the Yankees after being acquired from the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 28. In those games, Outman allowed two hits in 3 2/3 innings.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his third straight game with a strained right hamstring. Ellsbury has not begun doing any baseball activities yet.

--1B Mark Teixeira missed his 37th game of the season with right wrist soreness and said he had a third cortisone shot on Sunday. Teixeira is day-to-day and said that he anticipates having a normal offseason and that his wrist should be normal next season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s swinging the bat great. He went through that little bit of a slump in September and a lot of times things balance out. They even out and he’s swinging the bat great and we need him to continue.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, of SS Derek Jeter, who drove in three runs for the first time since Sept. 9, 2012, at Baltimore and for the first time at home since Aug. 1, 2012, also against Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 19 game, and he did not play Sept. 20-22. The Yankees, on Sept, 22, said there was blood at the top of the hamstring that will keep him from starting any activities until it clears.

--1B Mark Teixeira (sore right wrist) was injured Sept. 20, and he did not play Sept. 21-22 after getting his third cortisone injection on Sept. 21.

--RF/DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) was unavailable Sept. 21. He might not play again this season.

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Jose Pirela

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young