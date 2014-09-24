New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In his 22 years as commissioner, Bud Selig went through lows such as the cancelation of the 1994 World Series due to an ugly work stoppage and the steroid era and related performance-enhancing-drug scandals.

Sitting across the podium from Derek Jeter on Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, Selig pointed out how fortunate he was to run the sport while the New York Yankees captain was front and center. He likened Jeter to Joe DiMaggio, who meant the same to fans in his generation as Jeter does to fans today.

Then he presented Jeter with a gold trophy called the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award, the same award given to Mariano Rivera last year. Selig also presented Jeter with a check in the amount of $222,222.22 to his Turn Two Foundation.

“It’s a privilege to say thank you to Derek and what a storybook career it’s been,” said Selig, who will retire as commissioner in January. “I’ve said it a lot, and I know this embarrasses him and I don’t want it to, but how lucky have we been and I’ve been that the face of baseball through the past two decades through ups and downs has been Derek Jeter.”

Jeter said, “It means a lot. For the commissioner to take time and present me with this award, I’ve always had the utmost respect for him throughout my career. Our careers have paralleled, and this is the only commissioner that I’ve played under. We’ve had a great relationship throughout the years, and for him to take the time to present me with this award that hasn’t been handed out too much, it’s something that I’ll definitely cherish.”

During his nearly 20-minute press conference, Selig reaffirmed his thoughts on Jeter, especially as compared to the many negative things that the game went through.

“I’ve been through a lot the last 22 or 23 years, and I can’t tell you how much I look forward to what I just did,” Selig said. “I told his parents, and they’ve heard this from me before, they did a remarkable job in a tough era of raising a great young man, and I said to the Yankee people today, we’ve been lucky in our lifetime, our great heroes have been really great.”

Selig was on hand when Jeter and the Yankees captured World Series trophies in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2009. He also presented him with the Roberto Clemente Award during the 2009 World Series as well as MVP awards for the 2000 World Series and All-Star Game.

Jeter aspires to become an owner, which Selig was in Milwaukee when he took over the commissioner’s role. Perspective owners and groups must get approval from the other owners, but Selig is looking forward to seeing Jeter run a team.

“I hope so,” Selig said. “He’d be fabulous. It’s no secret about it, I’ve told him this and I‘m going to tell him again: Anything I can do to help him, I will do. I think that much of him. He’s thoughtful. He understands the sport. It’d be a great thing in every way.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 14-8, 3.62 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 5-3, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene starts Wednesday afternoon against the Orioles and will try to end his rookie season on a positive note. Greene allowed two earned runs in his last three starts spanning 17 innings. Greene last pitched Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays but did not get a decision after allowing three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings of New York’s eventual 3-2 win. He averages 9.12 strikeouts per nine innings, the sixth best among rookies who have pitched at least 75 innings. Greene has pitched against Baltimore twice and has the Yankees’ last two wins at Camden Yards. In those starts, he allowed two runs and 11 hits in 12 2/3 innings.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a right wrist injury. He received a third cortisone shot Sunday and said that this time he will take a week off before starting his offseason workouts. Teixeira said that he is past the rehab point and that he needs to start getting to the point of getting the wrist stronger. Last year, Teixeira was unable to do that since he did not begin offseason workouts until January.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his fourth straight game due to a strained right hamstring. Ellsbury has not begun doing any baseball activities yet, although manager Joe Girardi said that the veteran did some light exercises Tuesday.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy is a free agent after this season, and Tuesday was potentially his final start for the Yankees. Although he reached 200 innings for the first time and recorded eight strikeouts without a walk for the fourth time this year, he allowed five runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings in a loss to the Orioles. It was the second time in 14 starts for the Yankees that McCarthy did not complete six innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re thinking that he’s going to hit a home run or get a hit and see what happens, but it didn’t happen, unfortunately. But I got a pretty good feeling when he’s up there.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on SS Derek Jeter, who came to the plate with two outs in the ninth inning and the tying run on base. Jeter struck out to end the Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 19 game, and he did not play Sept. 20-23. He did some light exercises Sept. 23.

--1B Mark Teixeira (sore right wrist) was injured Sept. 20, and he did not play Sept. 21-22. He received his third cortisone injection Sept. 21, and he was back in the lineup Sept. 23.

--RF/DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) did not play Sept. 20-23. He might not play again this season.

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Jose Pirela

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young