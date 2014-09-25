New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter has been in the dugout for games after the Yankees have been eliminated in the final week of 2008 and last season. He has only played once when the Yankees have been eliminated from postseason contention and that was on the road.

Barring a rainout Thursday, Jeter will play in his first game at home when the Yankees have been eliminated from postseason contention. It will also be the second home game that the Yankees are playing out of postseason contention since 1993.

The other time was Sept. 26 of last season, when injuries ended Jeter’s season and he came out with Andy Pettitte to embrace Mariano Rivera on the mound and end the legendary closer’s career in an emotional way.

Figuring out how to honor Jeter in a similar way is what is on manager Joe Girardi’s mind as he heads into that game. Girardi did not know exactly what he would do but it might be similar to the last game at the old Yankee Stadium when he lifted Jeter with two outs in the ninth to give him a chance at a standing ovation.

“I think that people have shown him appreciation wherever he’s been this year,” Girardi said. “For him to do it one more time in Yankee Stadium, I think is going to be special. I’ve talked about how special it is to put a uniform on, especially to put a Yankee uniform on. It’s very difficult to take it off but I think tomorrow will become a culmination of all the love he’s been shown and all the appreciation that he’s been shown during the course of this year ending his career and I think it will be something that we’ll remember for a long time.”

Jeter is 10-for-29 on his final homestand.

Normally he might not admit to noticing the fact that every time he approaches the plate for an at-bat that fans are standing and taking pictures but after Wednesday, Jeter conceded that he has been noticing.

“I‘m aware of it,” Jeter said. “You can’t help but notice. I catch myself looking around sometimes. I try not to do that but I caught myself a couple of times doing it.”

As for playing the three games in Boston, it is unknown if he will play. In typical Jeter fashion, he said he was focusing on Thursday although Girardi said he would find a few minutes to talk to the Yankee captain about the weekend.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-7, 3.57 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 11-9, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda could be making his final start for the Yankees and possibly his final major league start. Kuroda is a free agent after the season and could decide to retire. Kuroda is 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA over his last seven starts since Aug. 17 and 5-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break. Kuroda has a 3.46 ERA and that is the lowest ERA by a Yankee with at least 30 starts since 1990. Kuroda last pitched Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays when he allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. Kuroda is 3-3 with a 2.88 ERA in 10 career starts against the Orioles, although he has not received a decision in his last three.

--SS Derek Jeter had a modest seven-game hitting streak snapped as he was 0-for-4. Jeter had three groundouts and a strikeout and is 10-for-29 on his final homestand.

--RHP Shane Greene allowed six earned runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings to conclude a decent rookie season. Greene tied a career high in runs allowed after allowing just two earned runs over his previous three starts.

--OF Eury Perez made his debut for the Yankees by playing two innings in right field. Perez was claimed off waivers Monday from the Washington Nationals and became the 58th player to appear for the Yankees, extending the team record.

--OF Carlos Beltran is not expected to play the rest of the season due to lingering right elbow soreness. Beltran will have offseason surgery and will conclude the first year of a three-year, $45 million contract by batting .233 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 109 games.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed his fifth straight game with a strained right hamstring. It seems unlikely that he will play again but Ellsbury is doing some light exercising.

--RHP Chaz Roe was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Roe made three appearances for the Yankees and pitched two innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough. It’s what you play for. It’s a rough feeling and it should be a rough feeling for everyone in here. We didn’t play well enough. We put a lot of work into it and unfortunately we’re not going. This is something for the guys who are coming back that they shouldn’t like.” -- SS Derek Jeter, after the Yankees were eliminated from the playoff race with Wednesday’s loss to the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 19 game, and he did not play Sept. 20-24. He did some light exercises Sept. 23. As of Sept. 24, manager Joe Girardi said his return can be considered doubtful for the rest of the season, although he is still doing some light exercising.

--RF/DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) did not play Sept. 20-24. He

is not expected to play the rest of the season. Beltran will have offseason surgery.

--1B Mark Teixeira (sore right wrist) was injured Sept. 20, and he did not play Sept. 21-22. He received his third cortisone injection Sept. 21, and he was back in the lineup Sept. 23.

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

