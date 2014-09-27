New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- As farewell performances go, Derek Jeter knows he’ll be hard-pressed to top what happened Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

“That’s probably as good as it gets,” he said Friday.

So why is Jeter planning to serve as the Yankees’ designated hitter Saturday and Sunday at Fenway Park?

To hear Jeter tell it, his decision to play in the final two games of the season (he didn’t play in Friday night’s 3-2 victory over the Red Sox) was made out of respect to the Sox and their fans, who have played a significant role in his career over the past two decades.

Since Jeter broke into the majors in 1995, the Yankees haven’t had a bigger rival than the Red Sox. And there hasn’t been a player who symbolizes the Yankees more than Jeter.

“If it was anywhere else,” Jeter said of this weekend’s series, “I don’t know if I’d even play.”

Jeter recalled the treatment he has received throughout his career from Red Sox fans, chuckling over how he feared he was going to get ripped apart when a cab driver dropped him off at the wrong Fenway entrance before the 1999 All-Star Game.

“I was out of the car walking to the stadium and I thought they were going to kill me, they were all over me. So it’s funny how things have changed.”

So much so, in fact, that Jeter walked around Boston after having lunch Friday and received congratulations from fans on the street.

“People were just saying congratulations on the career and that I‘m a Red Sox fan, I hate the Yankees but I respect you,” Jeter said. “I think after they won (in 2004), I don’t want to say they softened up so don’t say I said they softened up. But I’d say they’re a little bit kinder. And thanks. Thanks for that.”

RECORD: 82-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Mashiro Tanaka, 13-4, 2.47 ERA) vs. Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 3-2, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mashiro Tanaka is scheduled to start the middle game of the three-game set on Saturday. It’ll be his second start after he was placed on the DL with right elbow inflammation on July 9. In his last start, Sept. 21 against Toronto, he gave up one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

--SS Derek Jeter asked for the night off for the first time in his career after his memorable walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium. “I don’t know if I could play tonight if I was playing tonight,” he said. “Last night was as special as it gets.” But, he said in respect for the rivalry that he’d play this weekend. “If it was anywhere else, I don’t know if I’d play,” he said.

--C Brian McCann hit 19 of his 23 homers in Yankee Stadium. Coming into this weekend, he’s hit eight (home or away) this month. That’s his best month since July 2012.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury has not played in the last six games due to a strained right hamstring. He said before the game that he’d like to get into a game against his former team this weekend.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It really was kind of an up-and-down year for me and it’s been a really special experience to get to be part of the Yankees for a couple of months and finish strong. It feels good, especially in Boston.” -- LHP Chris Capuano, who gave up one unearned run in 6 2/3 innings for his first win in five starts with the Yankees.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 19 game, and he did not play Sept. 20-26. He did some light exercises Sept. 23. On Sept. 24, manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury’s return is doubtful for the rest of the season. On Sept. 26, Ellsbury was hoping to play at some point this weekend against the Red Sox. He ran at 80 percent Sept. 24 and had no lingering pain. He planned to run at full speed on Sept. 25, but with a threat of rain at Yankee Stadium, he chose to push things back a day. He didn’t test the hamstring Sept. 26 because the Yankees didn’t take batting practice.

--RF/DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) did not play Sept. 20-26. He is not expected to play the rest of the season. Beltran will have offseason surgery.

--3B Martin Prado (appendectomy) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

