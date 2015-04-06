New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Expectations have never been lower for the New York Yankees, at least not since the early 1990s when owner George Steinbrenner was still suspended while Stump Merrill and Buck Showalter managed a rag-tag group of veterans as the front office waited for the arrival of prospects.

Since 1993, the Yankees have not had a losing season and missed the playoffs three times. The last two times were the previous two seasons when injuries and unproductivity led to 85 and 84 wins, respectively, but the Yankees were mathematically alive until the final week of the season.

Expectations are tempered this season and “if” is used frequently.

As in if Masahiro Tanaka’s right elbow doesn’t get damaged further after he opted for rehab over surgery. As in if Michael Pineda can stay healthy for the entire season after missing four months with a shoulder injury while pitching well when healthy. As in if CC Sabathia can regain some semblance of his old form after persistent talk about diminished velocity and knee surgery that sidelined him from mid-May on.

That’s just the rotation.

More “ifs” persist through a lineup that was among the worst offenses in baseball the last two years and scored a paltry 633 runs last season, which was their lowest since 1990 when the Yankees lost 95 games.

“Let’s face it, the key to any order, a lot of times, is the middle of the order and how they produce, and that’s where we need to keep those guys healthy and get the production we expect out of them,” manager Joe Girardi said.

The Yankees head into the season wondering if first baseman Mark Teixeira, catcher Brian McCann and right fielder Carlos Beltran can stay healthy and productive.

The questions don’t stop there.

The Yankees are also wondering if Alex Rodriguez will be reasonably productive or if Didi Gregorius will prove to be a competent successor to Derek Jeter at shortstop, especially offensively.

When a team has question marks about one-third of its roster, it’s easy to see why preseason predictions place the win total in the mid-80s or in some cases the high-70s.

“We have the talent in here. There’s a lot of teams that would love to have our roster right now,” Teixeira said. “It takes talent, it takes health (and) it takes execution. We have the talent, so it’s the health and execution that are the ones we’re going to work on this year. I think we all believe in each other here.”

So far in spring training, the health questions have not been a problem, but productivity has been for some.

Tanaka’s elbow has not fallen apart, his velocity is down and, after going 1-2 with a 3.07 ERA in four starts, he is the Opening Day starter. Sabathia’s weight is up, his velocity is slightly up, but the results have not been good as the left-hander had an 11.57 ERA in two starts and even struggled in a minor league game March 30.

Out of all the major question marks in the rotation, Pineda has shown the most. In four starts, he has a 1.32 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings and will be the No. 2 starter.

As for the hitters, all avoided major injury and got their at-bats in. Perhaps the biggest surprise out of anything is that Rodriguez has been productive and hardly a distraction so far after serving a 162-game suspension for PED use last season.

Although team officials were annoyed that he reported early without telling them, Rodriguez’s numbers are hardly anything to be peeved at so far.

The 39-year-old designated hitter and occasional third basemen is batting .308 and has three home runs and a .385 on-base percentage.

The players that might present the fewest question marks for the Yankees are outfielders Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner, who will likely be the first two hitters in the lineup. Others who don’t come with as many questions attached to them are third baseman Chase Headley and relievers Andrew Miller and Dellin Betances, who will likely split closing duties.

However, the questions outweigh any certainties, and because of that, the expectations are as diminished as they’ve ever been in the last two decades.

Even with the lingering questions around his team, Girardi is optimistic.

“I think this team has a chance to be really good,” Girardi said. “We need to do a better job of staying healthy than we’ve done the last two years, but I think we have a chance to be really good.”

Perhaps none of the things the Yankees fear end up surfacing and none of those “ifs” become a significant problem. If that actually happens, maybe the Yankees can exceed the low expectations placed upon them by many.

Every team has question marks, but the Yankees will be defined by how those are answered during the regular season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: LHP Jacob Lindgren was the Yankees’ first pick (55th overall) last season out of Mississippi State and ascended quickly through the farm system. By the end of last season, Lindgren rose from the rookie league to Double-A Trenton by striking out 48 hitters in 24 2/3 innings. In eight exhibition appearances, Lindgren had 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings and was among the last cuts in spring training. While ticketed for the minors, if Lindgren pitches as well as last season or even better, he could make his major league debut this season.

ON THE RISE: 2B Rob Refsnyder remains someone on the rise for the Yankees even though he will open this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees knew Refsnyder could hit and he validated that by batting .333 (13-for-39) in spring training. However, the fielding is still a work in progress for the converted outfielder. Refsnyder made six errors in spring training, but INF Brendan Ryan’s calf injury might put him in the mix for Opening Day. If Refsnyder is not there for the season opener, he likely won’t appear in New York unless incumbent Stephen Drew falters or gets hurt.

BACKSLIDING: While it’s possible that RF Carlos Beltran’s unproductive first season with the Yankees was caused by bone spurs in his elbow, it’s also plausible to think that the realities of being 38 are catching up to him. So far in spring training, the elbow has negatively impacted Beltran, but a .243 average might not be the most encouraging sign for the Yankees.

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Brendan Ryan left the April 1 game against Tampa Bay with a strained right calf and seems likely to open the season on the disabled list. Ryan had a mid-back strain earlier in spring training and wound up getting 24 at-bats in nine games.

--SS Didi Gregorius could have played April 1, but the Yankees wanted to go through drills as opposed to playing in games. Gregorius initially injured his wrist March 28, but the injury was not serious as he took batting practice, went through fielding drills April 1 and will likely play in the April 2 game in Lakeland, Fla., against the Detroit Tigers.

--INF Gregorio Petit was acquired from the Astros on April 1 for cash as insurance for injured shortstops Brendan Ryan and Didi Gregorius. Petit hit .278 with two homers and nine RBIs in 37 games last season.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury returned to live game action April 1 and got in three at-bats after being held out of games for the past two weeks with a strained right oblique. On March 31, Ellsbury had two hits in five at-bats in a minor league game and in spring training is batting .200.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka’s final start did not go great from a statistical standpoint as he allowed three runs and seven hits while throwing 76 pitches March 30. More important than numbers was that Tanaka’s spring training ended with a 3.07 ERA, one walk in 14 2/3 innings without difficulties. “He got through all the hurdles,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I didn’t really ever feel we needed to give him an extra day or be cautious. He never reported any trouble with his arm or feeling stiff after more than normal. So I felt that was all good stuff.”

--RHP Adam Warren was officially named the Yankees’ fifth starter April 1, a week after general manager Brian Cashman said he was the favorite for the role. Warren is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in five spring starts and has 11 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was quite interesting after 20 years in the league to see the game from a totally different lens. It was pretty cool. ... Not relieved. It was fun. Any time I get to go out and play the field and play baseball, I have a good time. I do hope, in all seriousness, that I can be an asset for Joe at some point during the year. If Tex or Chase needs a blow at some point, hopefully I can be an asset for Joe at some point.” -- 3B/DH Alex Rodriguez, after playing first base March 29.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. RHP Masahiro Tanaka

2. RHP Michael Pineda

3. LHP CC Sabathia

4. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

5. RHP Adam Warren

Tanaka’s elbow held up during spring training and now comes the real games. Tanaka was named the Yankees’ Opening Day starter and while his velocity is slightly off from last season, he has shown enough to be the No. 1 starter. Pineda continued his effective pitching from last season when a shoulder injury cost him four months. The Yankees hope he can put together six months of good health. Although Sabathia’s 11.57 ERA might not seem encouraging, the Yankees felt good about his stuff. Sabathia’s velocity has been up and he has spent time this spring working on incorporating his changeup more frequently.

Eovaldi, who led the majors in hits allowed last season, will be the fourth starter. He labored through 89 pitches March 29 but overall the results have been good as he works to mix in secondary pitches more often. Warren won the race for fifth starter by posting a 2.70 ERA in five starts and will be there for as long as he pitches well while Ivan Nova continues rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

Manager Joe Girardi has not officially named a closer, though many expect Betances to get the bulk of the save opportunities. Betances soared all the way to All-Star status with a fastball that often reached the high 90s but has struggled this spring with diminished velocity and a 7.11 ERA. Miller was signed in the offseason after splitting last season with Baltimore and Boston and has been effective getting righties and lefties out in recent years.

In the setup mix are Carpenter and Wilson, who were acquired from the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates, respectively. Carpenter had a 3.54 ERA in 61 appearances last season with 67 strikeouts in 61 innings. Wilson finished with a 4.20 ERA last season but has a 2.16 ERA and been among the hardest throwers in Yankees camp so far.

Rogers is the likely long reliever after losing out to Warren for the fifth starter’s job.

LINEUP:

1. CF Jacoby Ellsbury

2. LF Brett Gardner

3. RF Carlos Beltran

4. 1B Mark Teixeira

5. C Brian McCann

6. 3B Chase Headley

7. DH Alex Rodriguez

8. SS Didi Gregorius

9. 2B Stephen Drew

The Yankees were among the worst teams in many major offensive categories last season and return most of the same cast from last season. Ellsbury and Gardner rarely batted together but have spent most of the spring at the top of the order. Beltran, Teixeira and McCann might be the biggest questions in terms of health and productivity. The Yankees re-signed Headley to a four-year deal after he showed enough at the plate in two-plus months.

Headley’s return means that Rodriguez is the full-time designated hitter who will get occasional days in the field. Rodriguez has hit well in spring training, but he might be suspect against right-handed pitchers whose velocity is in the high 90s. Gregorius has shown decent range defensively and batted .300 so far, though the Yankees will be wonder how he can do against lefties. Drew had a difficult year offensively for the Red Sox and Yankees, batting a combined .162. Drew is career .256 hitter and the Yankees will gladly take some semblance of his 2013 showing when he was a .253 hitter.

RESERVES:

1B/OF Garrett Jones

OF Chris Young

C John-Ryan Murphy or C Austin Romine

INF Brendan Ryan

After not having ample backup at first base last season, the Yankees obtained Jones from the Miami Marlins with the hope that his left-handed swing is made for Yankee Stadium. Jones has batted .156 in the spring after batting .246 last year. The 33-year-old Jones has slugged at least 15 home runs in the previous six seasons, but none were off left-handed pitching last season. Young showed enough in a three-week period in September to be re-signed as the fourth outfielder and won’t be dealing with the pressure of being a team’s prominent free agent signing like last year with the Mets.

Murphy and Romine have some major league experience under their belt, and with the trade of Francisco Cervelli to Pittsburgh, the backup job will go to one of them. Neither has stood out with the bat so far, though Murphy has hit .211 compared with .138 for Romine. If Ryan doesn’t start the season on the DL with a calf injury, he will be the primary backup middle infielder. Ryan’s not there for his bat but more for his strong defensive range.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take 6-8 weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the 7-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.