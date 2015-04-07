New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Other than the result of the game, it was a mostly positive day for New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez in his return to the major leagues in Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

He heard cheers during pregame introductions from the fans and then heard chants of “A-Rod, A-Rod” from the fans in the right-field bleachers after they completed their customary roll call for the position players.

Manager Joe Girardi said before the game he didn’t know what to expect in terms of crowd reaction but was optimistic about the production the Yankees might get from the 39-year-old.

“I think you’re going to get production from him,” Girardi said before the game. “I don’t want to make a prediction on homers and RBIs, but I think you’re going to have good at-bats and you’re going to see him hit some homers.”

Rodriguez heard the cheers before drawing a walk in the third inning against Toronto right-hander Drew Hutchison. He heard some more cheers in the fifth when he singled off Hutchison and some more before his at-bat in the seventh, which resulted in a fly out to center field against Aaron Loup.

Perhaps the biggest gauge of fan reaction for Rodriguez will be when he comes up in a clutch situation with men on base. Rodriguez might have had that in the second inning had third baseman Chase Headley reached with two outs in a scoreless game.

Headley wound up striking out and Rodriguez quietly returned to the dugout awaiting his first plate appearance. Rodriguez had another chance to deliver in the clutch when the Yankees had two on for Headley in the fourth but he never got that chance.I thought he performed well and I thought he was received well,” Girardi said. “I thought our fans were behind him and want to see him in a sense make a comeback and I thought his at-bats were really good today.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 14-13, 3.71 ERA in 2014) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 13-5, 2.77 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will make his season debut for the Yankees Wednesday night against the Blue Jays, an opponent that has seen him the most times in his career. In five starts against the Blue Jays, Pineda is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA. Last year, Pineda lost both starts to Toronto in games that the Yankees were shut out in. Although Pineda is 5-8 in his last 18 starts since Aug. 21, 2011, he has posted a 2.37 ERA and held opponents to a .207 average.

--RHP Chris Martin made the Yankees’ roster because of high strikeout rate during spring training and he did not disappoint in his Yankee debut Monday. He struck out the side in the fifth, getting Toronto RF Jose Bautista, 1B Edwin Encarnacion and 3B Josh Donaldson. Martin became the second Yankee pitcher since 1914 to strike out every hitter he faced in his major league debut. The other was RHP Edwar Ramirez who had three strikeouts on July 3,2007 against the Minnesota Twins.

--DH Alex Rodriguez returned to the majors following his 162-game suspension for PED use last season and was 1-for-2 with a walk. His single in the fifth inning was his first hit since Sept. 22, 2013, against the San Francisco Giants. Rodriguez also batted seventh and that’s the lowest slot in a lineup he has batted in the regular season since being an eighth-place hitter for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins on May 7, 1996.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka allowed five runs (four earned) and five hits over four innings. The best news for the Yankees is that they said there were no physical issues, just command issues for Tanaka, who elected not to have Tommy John surgery last July. Monday marked the third straight start Tanaka did not last at least 5 1/3 innings after doing so in his first 18 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was in bad counts and obviously that’s going to give the advantages to the batters. I just wasn’t able to pitch the way I wanted to, just basically missing the spots.” - RHP Masahiro Tanaka, on his Opening-Day performance

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six to eight weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John-Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

INF Gregorio Petit

3B/DH Alex Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

1B/OF Garrett Jones

OF Chris Young