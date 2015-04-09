New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The discussion about right-hander Masahiro Tanaka’s velocity or lack of it has not cooled.

It was a hot topic during spring training, especially toward the end when Tanaka conceded he might not throw as hard as last year.

The conversation continued before Tuesday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays due in part to a report in the New York Daily News that the Yankees thought something was “lost in translation” when Tanaka commented about his lack of velocity in Monday’s four-inning start.

Asked about that concept before the game, manager Joe Girardi tried his best to downplay it after he said that he spoke with Tanaka.

“I think what he was meaning to say is I‘m not a flamethrower,” Girardi said. “That’s not how I pitch. I am going to pitch different than some of the guys who throw hard.”

On Monday, 26 of the 82 pitches Tanaka threw were fastballs. On Wednesday, Girardi said throwing less four-seam fastballs were not in correlation to any elbow concerns.

“From my conversations with him, it’s a strategic thing,” said Girardi, whose Yankees defeated the Blue Jays 4-3 Wednesday. “He knows that his four-seamer got hit some last year, and that really comes down to location. I think the important thing for him is that, whichever one he’s locating better, it’s the one he uses that day for the most part. He is a guy that gets 90 percent of his outs on sliders and splits. The fastball is to kind of set up the slider and the split. He needs to locate. I mean, he got in bad counts the other day. He didn’t really pitch Toronto much different than he did the last time he beat them in June, but he made mistakes and that was the difference.”

Tanaka’s next start will be Sunday against the Boston Red Sox but it seems likely velocity will be a key talking point all season and one that could agitate Girardi even more such as it did before Monday, when he gave a testy answer to a question by the YES Network by saying: “Let’s see what happens, OK.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Daniel Norris, 0-0, 5.40 ERA in 2014) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-4, 5.28 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will begin his seventh season for the Yankees Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays and will make his first start since May 10, 2014 at Milwaukee. Sabathia had knee surgery last July and is coming off his most frustrating season due to ineffectiveness and injuries. Sabathia has not been ineffective against Toronto in his career, going 15-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 20 starts. Ten of those starts have been for the Yankees and Sabathia is 8-1 with a 2.82 ERA. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Sabathia has beaten Toronto in 11 straight seasons (2004-2014) and that is the longest streak of its kind against the Blue Jays. Sabathia also can reach a milestone with his next win, which moves into a tie with Vida Blue for 24th on the all-time wins list with 209.

--C Austin Romine did not win the backup catcher’s job in spring training but will remain with the Yankees organization after being designated for assignment last week. The Yankees announced Wednesday that Romine cleared waivers and accepted the assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. Romine made his major league debut with New York in September 2011 and has a .204 batting average in 76 games for the Yankees.

--LF Brett Gardner wound up scoring the go-ahead run but that came after he was hit in the wrist by a pitch. Gardner, who missed most of 2012 with a wrist injury, was looked at briefly by trainer Steve Donahue and said he was fine after the game.

--OF Chris Young made his season debut and added another clutch hit to the collection he started last September. Young has 21 hits with the Yankees and 12 have been for extra bases,

--RHP Michael Pineda turned in another strong outing Wednesday, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings. Pineda threw 96 pitches and Wednesday marked the 10th time in 14 starts for New York he had allowed two earned runs or less.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t great conditions playing out there, but both teams had to deal with it. We were fortunate enough to find a way to score a few runs there.” - 3B Chase Headley, after Wednesday’s win over the Blue Jays at frigid Yankee Stadium.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six to eight weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John-Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones