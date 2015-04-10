New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Usually a manager may advise a player if he’s moving a player to a different spot in the lineup.

On Thursday, the Yankees made a change by moving designated hitter Alex Rodriguez from seventh to second. However, Rodriguez first found out from a team broadcaster and then seemed humbled that he had earned enough trust this early in his return.

Hours before hitting his first home run in over 19 months during a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Rodriguez reacted by saying aloud “Are you kidding me” when he saw the lineup card on the clubhouse door.

The reason was two-fold. The Yankees batted a mostly right-handed lineup against their first left-handed starting pitcher of the season. That meant that left-handed-hitting left fielder Brett Gardner was among those getting a night off.

“I didn’t tell him,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I like the way he’s swinging the bat, so we moved him up today.”

Rodriguez took a .167 average into Thursday and following the home run along with two strikeouts he is up to .222.

On Wednesday, he was 0-for-4 with two fly outs and two strikeouts while seeing 16 pitches. On Monday, he was 1-for-2 with a walk and saw 17 pitches.

Thursday marked the 517th time that Rodriguez batted second and it was his 122nd home run out of that spot. It also was where he batted during 14 of his final 15 games in 2013, when he was 8-for-48 (.167) with three home runs and 17 strikeouts.

“Joe and I have a long history,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve been through a lot together; we won a championship together so I think there’s a lot of trust on both sides. Whether you’re hitting second or seventh, third or fourth, the goal doesn’t change. You have to help the team win.”

In his first at-bat, Rodriguez nearly hit a double down the line when he fouled a first-pitch fastball off just by third. He then struck out swinging on a changeup that featured a sharp break.

In the third, Rodriguez fell behind 0-2 but that at-bat was negated by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury getting caught stealing second. An inning later, Rodriguez saw six pitches and walked and then in the sixth produced enough bat speed for his long-awaited home run.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 8-12, 4.34 ERA in 2014) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-14, 4.37 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his debut for the Yankees Friday night against the Boston Red Sox. One of the hitters he will face is LF Hanley Ramirez, whom the Marlins traded to the Dodgers for Eovaldi in July 2012. Eovaldi was acquired from the Marlins last December and has a 15-35 record with a 4.07 ERA in 83 games (79 starts). Although he struggled last season, Eovaldi’s average velocity of 95.4 mph was fourth highest among qualified starters. During spring training, Eovaldi was 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five games (four starts). He pitched 18 2/3 innings and struck out 20 while issuing three walks.

--LHP CC Sabathia regretted the one big inning doing him in Thursday, when he allowed four of the five runs in a span of 23 pitches during the second inning. Sabathia allowed five singles in that decisive inning but in his first start since May 10 in Milwaukee, he said that he felt no pain in his knee.

--DH Alex Rodriguez batted second Thursday and raised his average from .167 to .222 by hitting his first home run since Sept. 22, 2013, when he hit a grand slam off San Francisco Giants reliever George Kontos. That home run also came while he batted second, which is where he batted in 14 of the final 15 games of 2013. “Anything I can do this year is going to be a surprise -- even for me,” Rodriguez said.

--SS Didi Gregorius is 1-for-7 so far but also has committed a pair of miscues on the bases. In the eighth inning of Monday’s 6-1 loss, he made the final out trying to steal third base with 1B Mark Teixeira batting. In the fifth inning Thursday, Gregorius singled but took a wide turn around first base and was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double. “I‘m trying to be aggressive on the bases, I slipped,” he said. “I can’t take it back.” The Yankees are facing Boston LHP Wade Miley Friday and Gregorius will likely have the night off.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I needed a Google map to run the bases, it’s been so long. It felt good. It’s been a long time.” -- DH Alex Rodriguez, after belting his first homer since September 2013.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six-to-eight weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John-Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones