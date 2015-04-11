New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Shortstop Didi Gregorius started Friday night off on the bench as the Yankees faced a second straight left-handed starting pitcher.

Perhaps that’s a good thing as Gregorius has begun his tenure with the Yankees by not only going 1-for-7 but also by committing two miscues on the bases.

The first one occurred during the eighth inning of Monday’s 6-1 loss to Toronto. With two on and two outs, Gregorius tried to steal third on the first pitch to first baseman Mark Teixeira but was easily thrown out.

On Thursday, Gregorius had his first hit, an RBI single in the fifth inning. That was negated by him taking a wide turn around first base after hitting the single to center field and, when Gregorius slipped, he was easily thrown out by center fielder Kevin Pillar’s throw.

Usually in situations like those, a manager tries to gauge the thought process. While some past eras like Earl Weaver or Billy Martin might have reamed a player out in public or through the media, New York manager Joe Girardi doesn’t take that tact.

”Whenever we have a situation that takes place, I talk with the players about it. The situations are addressed whether it’s through me or through my coaching staff, I think that’s part of coaching that is a necessary,“ Girardi said before Friday’s game. ”You can make a quick judgment on a player whether it’s base-running, hitting with runners in scoring position or coming into a close game but it’s such a small sample.

“I think the one thing that’s important as a manager is you find out what they’re thinking and then once you have an idea what they’re thinking then you use that as a teaching moment.”

Long after Girardi talked with his new shortstop, Gregorius wound up getting six more at-bats and getting a hit. He didn’t make any base-running blunders but others did in the 19-inning, 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.

In the fifth inning, third baseman Chase Headley was picked off and two innings later, left fielder Brett Gardner was easily caught stealing second in a one-run game while designated hitter Alex Rodriguez batted.

And to compound the issue, Gardner was picked off first in the 17th as designated hitter Garrett Jones batted.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-3

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 5-4, 4.20 ERA in 2014) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 3-6, 2.97 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren won the competition for New York’s fifth starter with a strong spring training and will make his season debut Saturday against the Red Sox. Before Friday’s game, Warren said he was pitching with “a chip on his shoulder” because while he had shown he can pitch in the majors, he also wants to prove that he can be a starter at this level. Warren also said he has become more aggressive, especially with off-speed stuff as opposed to nibbling around the strike zone. Saturday will mark Warren’s fourth career start and in his previous three starts, he is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA after going 28-25 with a 3.11 ERA in 90 minor league starts from 2009-2012. Warren has faced the Red Sox 17 times as a reliever and is 1-1 with a 4.28 ERA. The 27 1/3 innings thrown against Boston are Warren’s most against any opponent and he also has not allowed a home run in 13 straight appearances against the Red Sox since Aug. 17, 2013.

--DH Alex Rodriguez may get Saturday’s game off in terms of being in the starting lineup. If he comes up as a pinch hitter, Rodriguez will have a .286 average going into that at-bat. On Friday, Rodriguez batted third and was 2-for-5. Although he struck out three times and seven of his 14 at-bats have been strikeouts, Rodriguez also had an RBI single in the sixth inning and lined a double to left field five innings later.

--C Brian McCann had a scary moment in the ninth when he took a foul ball off his left hand and right knee. Trainer Steve Donahue came out to look at him by having McCann stretch and bend over. Donahue also put his hand under McCann’s shin guard to examine the knee and McCann stayed in the game until being replaced by a pinch runner in the 18th.

--INF Jose Pirela has been cleared for baseball activities and manager Joe Girardi said Friday he had begun taking ground balls and swings. Pirela sustained a concussion when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22 and is on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Girardi said Pirela is not quite ready for any games but hoped it wouldn’t be too much longer.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We showed a lot of heart tonight. We didn’t win but we played hard and we played long.” -- LF Brett Gardner, after the Yankees fell short in Friday’s six-hour, 49-minute loss to the Red Sox that was the second-longest game in New York history.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. Before the April 10 game, manager Joe Girardi said Pirela has started some baseball activities such as taking ground balls and swings but that he was not ready for any game action.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six-to-eight weeks to fully heal.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John-Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones