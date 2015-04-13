New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The last three times the New York Yankees faced the possibility of seeing their record fall to 1-5, they emphatically won.

They faced that two years ago in Detroit but CC Sabathia came through with seven sharp innings and the offense scored seven runs. It also happened in 2006 in Oakland but that time the Yankees scored 10 times and had 15 hits.

Perhaps the most notable instance when the Yankees faced that situation was 1998 in Seattle’s Kingdome. New York avoided a fifth loss with a six-run first inning, scored 13 times and only lost 44 more regular-season games.

On Sunday, the Yankees were presented with the same situation after leading for one inning and committing a major league-leading eight errors through their first five contests.

”I think you can’t lose perspective on how long the year is,“ New York manager Joe Girardi said before a 14-4 rout of the Red Sox. ”I‘m sure there’s going to be a number of teams that lose four out of five games during the course of a season and you just can’t let it snowball.

“We have not played well. We’re capable of playing much, much better and if those things happen, it will turn around.”

And like the previous three instances, the Yankees came out with a bang, getting a three-run double by designated hitter Alex Rodriguez, a two-run home run by third baseman Chase Headley and a solo homer by second baseman Stephen Drew.

Had the Yankees not had that seven-run inning or won Sunday, it would have been the first time they started a season at 1-5 since 1989. That team won their season opener, lost the next seven and wound up losing 88 games, the first of four straight losing seasons that allowed the front office to set the framework for the dynasty years.

Thanks to a big first inning, this year’s Yankees team won’t be linked to a team that many Yankees fans prefer to forget.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-0, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda makes his second start of the season Monday night in Baltimore. Pineda’s first start was overshadowed by New York’s strange three-run eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. In that game, he allowed two runs and six hits in six innings while striking out six and throwing 96 pitches. Pineda is 1-0 with a 1.78 ERA in four career starts against the Orioles and will make his third career start in Baltimore. Pineda also will hope for better run support as his teammates scored two runs or less in all seven of his road starts last season.

--C Brian McCann hit his 200th career home run in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 14-4 win over the Red Sox. He knew he had been stuck on 199 but didn’t realize he had hit his 200th home run until teammates in the dugout told him. McCann also was able to get the ball back because OF Chris Young gave an autographed ball to the fan in the right-field seats that caught the home run.

--LHP Matt Tracy made his major league debut Saturday when he allowed three unearned runs in two innings. A day after throwing 39 pitches, the Yankees designated Tracy for assignment. Tracy was added to the 25-man roster following Friday’s 19-inning loss when the Yankees exhausted their bullpen.

--RHP Kyle Davies had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre before Sunday’s game to give them length in the bullpen. “We know that we have length from him,” manager Joe Girardi said before Davies appeared in Sunday’s game. “He’s a strike thrower, understands how to pitch at this level (and) been a starter in the big leagues.” The Yankees signed Davies to a minor league contract in February and he was 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six appearances in spring training. Davies is 43-65 with a 5.49 ERA but has not pitched in the majors since August 2011. Davies also is the pitcher who gave up the 500th home run to New York DH Alex Rodriguez on Aug. 4, 2007 while pitching for the Kansas City Royals.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka made his second start and allowed four runs (three earned) and four hits in five innings. He upped his pitch count from Monday’s 6-1 loss to Toronto by 15 to 97. Tanaka allowed one base runner through the first three innings before struggling with location in the fourth. He gave up his second homer of the season in the fifth but ended his outing with a strikeout to 3B Pablo Sandoval on a fastball that was clocked at 92 mph.

--DH Alex Rodriguez concluded his first week back from suspension by getting six hits in his first 20 at-bats, including a three-run double in the first inning Sunday. Rodriguez batted in five different slots in the lineup (second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh) and will take a .300 average and .417 on-base percentage into New York’s first road trip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think overall it was good to see one through nine come out and get some good at-bats. I think it was a game that we needed.” -- DH Alex Rodriguez, whose three-run double highlighted a seven-run bottom of the first inning in a 14-4 rout of the Red Sox Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list April 11. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. Before the April 10 game, manager Joe Girardi said Pirela has started some baseball activities such as taking ground balls and swings but that he was not ready for any game action.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six-to-eight weeks to fully heal.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Kyle Davies

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John-Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones