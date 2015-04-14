New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Yankees manager Joe Girardi wanted to give regular third baseman Chase Headley a rest on Monday night. So the skipper made the move many have wondered about -- he turned to Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez made his first start of the season at third base in Monday’s 6-5 victory over Orioles. He went 0-for-4 at the plate but in the field, Rodriguez finished with two assists and didn’t hurt the Yankees.

His second assist was actually a very good play, coming in the third inning when he raced in to grab right fielder Steve Pearce’s slow roller and threw him out.

Girardi said before the game he wasn’t too worried because Rodriguez certainly played enough at third base -- even if the last time officially was two seasons ago.

“I expect him to play the position like he knows how,” Girardi said. “Catch the balls that are hit to you. Get the outs for us. He’s got great hands, and he knows how to play the position.”

Girardi then put Headley in as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning.

There’s no question that Girardi and the Yankees needed to see how Rodriguez could handle himself at third base. If he’s not a defensive liability, it gives the Yankees more depth.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-4

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 0-1, 1.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--PH/2B Stephen Drew had gone 0-for-5 in his career against Orioles RHP Tommy Hunter when manager Joe Girardi sent him up as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded in the seventh due to LF Brett Gardner’s wrist injury. Drew hit the game-changing grand slam that helped the Yankees to a 6-5 victory. Sometimes the numbers aren’t always right. “You got three guys on and I was not trying to do too much,” Drew said. “I got ahead with a 3-1 count. I got in a good situation and it all worked out for the best.”

--3B Alex Rodriguez made his first start of the season at the hot corner in Monday’s game. Rodriguez played once in the field -- at first base -- this season and five times as the designated hitter. He made two plays and no errors in his first appearance there since 2013, before coming out in the eighth, and it will be interesting to see how often manager Joe Girardi puts Rodriguez at third base this season.

--1B Mark Teixeira hit a solo homer in the fourth inning that tied him with Lance Berkman for fifth place in baseball history among switch hitters. Both now have 366 homers overall.

--RF Chris Young kept up his penchant for giving the Yankees extra-base hits on Monday. He now’s gotten 25 hits since joining New York late last year -- and 14 of them have gone for extra bases.

--RHP Michael Pineda got the win Monday and struggled at times but showed the power the Yankees hope to see more of this season. Even though he allowed five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings, the big right-hander struck out nine Orioles and worked out of trouble.

--LF Brett Gardner was hit on the wrist by LHP Wei-Yin Chen in the first inning. Gardner stayed in through the sixth before manager Joe Girardi pinch-hit for him with Stephen Drew in the seventh. Drew ended up giving New York the lead for good with his grand-slam homer. “The X-rays were negative so obviously, I was encouraged by that,” Gardner said. “We’ll see how I feel tomorrow. It’s kind of a day-to-day thing.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Guys were up there battling all night. You got three guys on, and I was not trying to do too much. I got ahead with a 3-1 count. I got in a good situation, and it all worked out for the best.” -- PH Stephen Drew, who belted a pinch-hit grand slam that lifted the Yankees to a comeback win over the Orioles Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (right wrist) came out of the April 13 game after being hit by a pitch earlier. X-rays were negative, and Gardner said he’s day-to-day.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. Before the April 10 game, manager Joe Girardi said Pirela had started some baseball activities such as taking ground balls and swings but that he was not ready for any game action.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six to eight weeks to fully heal.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Kyle Davies

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John-Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones