New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph hit a slow roller between the mound and first base in the second inning of Tuesday’s game. Starter CC Sabathia came off the mound but didn’t handle the ball right, and his weak throw to first let Joseph reach and earned the pitcher an error.

Sabathia was fortunate that Joseph got stranded at first and the error didn’t hurt the Yankees. The same thing happened after shortstop Didi Gregorious booted a grounder. But defense has been a problem for the Yankees in the first week.

The Yankees made two errors in this game and now have 11 errors in their first eight games, numbers that manager Joe Girardi is not thrilled about. New York’s .971 fielding percentage going into the second game with Baltimore was tied with Oakland for the worst in baseball.

Girardi said the team discussed it after last weekend’s problems.

“We talk about it,” he said “Sometimes, there’s going to be some physical errors. That’s the bottom line. It’s the mental errors I worry about.”

Neither of the two errors in Tuesday’s game affected the Yankees, so they were fortunate this time. But Girardi seems to feel like this is just an early-season hiccup that will eventually fade away.

“It’s definitely puzzling,” Girardi said. “But I think we’ll iron those out, and I think guys will get used to it, and they’ll get in their routines and our defense will be good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 0-0, 5.06 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 0-1, 24.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira has a history of starting slowly, but this season might be a little different. His single in the sixth inning off RHP Miguel Gonzalez drove in a run and gave Teixeira RBIs in five consecutive games. He’s hitting .240 with five RBIs far this season.

--LHP CC Sabathia took the loss Tuesday despite giving the Yankees seven solid innings -- allowing four runs but striking out seven. He’s now 0-2 and has dropped five of his last seven decisions against the Orioles, a team the left-hander once had a career record of 16-2 against, but the veteran thinks he’s ironing out his kinks. “I‘m feeling pretty good,” he said. “I‘m commanding the ball pretty good. I just need to tighten up a few things.”

--LF Brett Gardner did not play Tuesday after injuring his wrist in Monday’s win. Orioles LHP Wei-Yin Chen hit him in the first inning, and the wrist (right) stiffened up, forcing Gardner out in the seventh. X-rays later that night were negative, and manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday they hoped to have Gardner back in the lineup by Friday. “He’s just sore,” Girardi said before the game.

--DH/PH Alex Rodriguez was given his first day off by manager Joe Girardi but came on in the ninth Tuesday as a pinch-hitter and made the game’s final out. He also heard a huge wave of boos from the Baltimore faithful, something that’s probably going to be a regular thing for the embattled 39-year-old in road games this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a really good player. That’s the bottom line. And he has been for a while.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of Orioles CF Adam Jones, who homered for the fourth time in five games Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (right wrist) came out of the April 13 game after being hit by a pitch earlier. X-rays were negative. Gardner didn’t start April 14, but manager Joe Girardi pinch-hit for him in the seventh inning of that game. The Yankees hope to have Gardner back by April 17.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day concussion disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. Before the April 10 game, manager Joe Girardi said Pirela had started some baseball activities such as taking ground balls and swings but that he was not ready for any game action.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six to eight weeks to fully heal.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Joel De La Cruz

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John-Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones