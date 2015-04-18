New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Alex Rodriguez went into spring training unsure of how much he would play after a year out of baseball, or how quickly he could return to productive hitting.

He’s shown in two weeks just how well he can shake off the rust. Rodriguez’s two home runs Friday give him four in the Yankees’ first 10 games, and his four RBIs give him a team-best 11, nearly double his closest teammate.

“When we were talking in spring training, I don’t think anyone knew what to expect, including myself,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been working hard and hopefully it keeps going.”

Manager Joe Girardi said he’ll be careful not to push Rodriguez too much -- he’s eased his transition back by working as a designated hitter. On Friday, he became the third-oldest Yankees player ever to have a multi-homer game -- only Enos Slaughter and Raul Ibanez have done it older than his current 39 years of age.

With a .344 average and more than an RBI per game, Rodriguez is back to his old form -- the challenge will be getting the Yankees, now 4-6, back to the top of the standings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 1-1, 7.00 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-0, 0.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Andrew Miller was dominant Friday in getting the final four outs for his third save of the season, including all three outs by strikeout in the ninth. Miller still has a perfect 0.00 ERA after his first four appearances with New York, having allowed just one hit in five innings.

--DH Alex Rodriguez had a huge night, driving in four of the Yankees’ five runs and getting the 61st multi-HR game of his career and the first since May 2012. His first home run went 471 feet according to MLB Statcast, giving him four in his first 32 at-bats of the season.

--RHP Esmil Rogers sparked a strong night by the Yankees bullpen, pitching 2 1/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief after starter Adam Warren lasted only four innings. Rogers struck out two and walked one, lowering his season ERA to 2.79.

--C Brian McCann continues a slow start to his season, with an 0-for-3 night that dropped his average to .179. He’s hardly the only Yankees player struggling at the plate -- Stephen Drew is hitting .167 and Didi Gregorius is hitting .152 -- but the Yankees need consistency in the middle of their lineup to move up in the AL East.

--OF Brett Gardner, after missing two games with a sore right wrist, came in as a pinch-runner in the eighth, stole second and scored the winning run. Joe Girardi said he would have kept Gardner in if the game was tied, a promising step toward a complete return to the lineup.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Without Alex, we’re going to lose that ballgame. He was really good. Four RBIs, two home runs, a big hit in the eighth inning to put us ahead. Just a great night for him. I thought he would be productive ... one thing he does is he works and he’s mechanically sound, and it’s paying off.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after Alex Rodriguez’s huge night carried the Yankees to Friday’s win over the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (sore right wrist) left the April 13 game. X-rays were negative. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 14, then sat out April 15. He came in as a pinch-runner April 17 and scored the winning run.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. Before the April 10 game, manager Joe Girardi said Pirela had started some baseball activities such as taking ground balls and swings but that he was not ready for any game action.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six to eight weeks to fully heal.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to start throwing April 16. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones