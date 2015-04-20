New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi has stopped short of saying Andrew Miller is his closer, but for a player with one career save entering this season, he’s been dominant in closing out wins for the Yankees.

All three outs in Sunday’s save -- his fourth of the season -- were strikeouts, giving him 12 this season in six innings, against only two walks. Like fellow reliever Dellin Betances, he’s yet to give up a run in 2015, with opposing hitters mustering only two hits so far.

Miller gave up a double to open the ninth Sunday to Rays rookie infielder Ryan Brett, but he kept him there, striking out the next three batters, as he did in earning the save Friday. Betances also has a 0.00 ERA but hasn’t been nearly as sharp, giving up five hits and seven walks to go against his eight strikeouts.

New York is searching for a new closer for the second time in as many years, but Miller has made a promising start, taking on a closer’s mentality on the mound and stellar statistics in his first two weeks auditioning for the job.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (LHP C.C. Sabathia, 0-2, 5.68 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alredo Simon, 2-0, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Garrett Jones had been 0-for-6 on the Yankees’ road trip and 2-for-14 on the season coming in, but he went 3-for-4 with a triple on Sunday, raising his season average to .278. He’ll continue to split time with Chris Young with occasional work at first base.

--SS Didi Gregorius, acquired from the Diamondbacks in the offseason, went 2-for-4 after opening his Yankees career with a 5-for-33 clip. He’s easing into the lineup as the No. 9 hitter but more games like that can move him higher in the order.

--RHP Michael Pineda lasted 5.2 innings in his third start, giving up three runs on seven hits to slightly lower his season ERA to 5.00. His control has been impeccable, with 20 strikeouts against just two walks to open the season.

--LHP Andrew Miller has been dominant as the team’s closer, getting three strikeouts Sunday to earn his fourth save, keeping a perfect 0.00 ERA. He’s struck out 12 while walking only two and allowing only two hits, taking full advantage of a chance to step in as New York’s newest ninth-inning specialist.

--RHP Joel De La Cruz was sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was optioned to Double-A Trenton on Wednesday.

--OF Brett Gardner was back starting after missing two games with a wrist injury. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored, combining with CF Jacoby Ellsbury to spark the top of the batting order.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great to see -- we felt we were going to have a pretty good offense. We just had to get some guys back healthy and get them going, and we’ve done that.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after New York, building momentum after Alex Rodriguez’s two-HR game Friday and a 9-0 win on Saturday, had 11 hits in Sunday’s win over the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (sore right wrist) left the April 13 game. X-rays were negative. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 14, then sat out April 15. He came in as a pinch-runner April 17 and scored the winning run. He returned to the starting lineup April 19.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. Before the April 10 game, manager Joe Girardi said Pirela had started some baseball activities such as taking ground balls and swings but that he was not ready for any game action.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six to eight weeks to fully heal.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is expected to start throwing April 16. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones