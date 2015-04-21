New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Alex Rodriguez’s hot start earned him a promotion on Monday. Rodriguez was moved to the No. 3 spot in the order while slumping Carlos Beltran was dropped to fifth.

“Alex has been getting on base and doing everything that you want, so I just flip-flopped them for now,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Alex is swinging great. Just watching his at-bats, he’s taking his walks, he’s being patient and doing a lot of things right.”

Rodriguez, who has batted anywhere from No. 2 to No. 8 in the order this season, has been one of baseball’s biggest surprises in the early weeks. He has been the team’s best hitter, leading them in runs scored (10) and RBIs (11).

He’s tied for the team lead in homers with Mark Teixeira after going 0-for-4 on Monday. He remained two games shy of tying Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time homers list.

The 39-year-old designated hitter has 658 homers for his career. He’s also approaching Babe Ruth for fourth place on the all-time RBI list. Ruth finished his career with 1,992, while Rodriguez has 1,980.

Rodriguez’s hot start is remarkable, given that he missed all of last season because of his PED suspension.

“You look at the run production we’ve gotten from him, a lot of our wins are directly a result of what he’s done in certain games,” Girardi said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect in spring training but Alex is a worker and he knows how to play the game. He’s been a very smart player for a long time, so if there was anyone who could figure it out quickly, it would be Alex.”

Girardi hasn’t noticed pitchers approaching Rodriguez differently from any other point in his career. What the manager does see is a veteran player who used the long layoff to allow his body to heal up and to reenergize mentally for the last stages of his career.

“He’s having a blast,” Girardi said. “He loves to compete, he loves the game and he loves to sit around and talk about it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 0-0, 4.35 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi makes his third attempt to notch his first win as a Yankee when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. The hard-throwing right-hander has a pair of no-decisions this season, most recently a five-inning outing at Baltimore in which he gave up two runs on eight hits. He racked up nine strikeouts that game after collecting just one in his New York debut against Boston. Opponents hit .348 in those two starts against Eovaldi, who had a career 15-35 record in five seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his next start on four days’ rest on Thursday afternoon, according to manager Joe Girardi. Tanaka, who has a partially torn ligament in his pitching elbow, tossed seven shutout innings against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Yankees have been monitoring him closely but feel Tanaka can handle a regular workload at this point. He’s 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA through three starts with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings.

--LHP C.C. Sabathia suffered a hard-luck loss on Monday, going the distance against the Tigers in a 2-1 defeat. He allowed a pair of seventh-inning runs but otherwise kept one of the league’s scariest attacks off-balance. “He knows he’s throwing the ball well,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I think he’s pleased with the way he’s throwing the ball but there’s frustration, I‘m sure. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.” Sabathia is still seeking his first win since April 24 of last season.

--1B Mark Teixeira smacked a solo homer off Detroit starter Alfredo Simon for the team’s only run on Monday. Teixeira golfed an 0-2 changeup into the right-field stands for his fourth homer of the season. He is still only hitting .190 but his power is enough to keep him in the cleanup spot for the time being. Teixeira’s long ball was the 367th of his career, moving him into fifth place on the all-time list by switch hitters, surpassing Lance Berkman.

--3B Chase Headley had two singles at Detroit on Monday, raising his season average to .260. He has a modest three-game hitting streak and three multi-hit games this season. The switch hitter has been much more effective batting left-handed, hitting .313 from that side compared to .167 from the right side.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great to see -- we felt we were going to have a pretty good offense. We just had to get some guys back healthy and get them going, and we’ve done that.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after New York, building momentum after Alex Rodriguez’s two-HR game Friday and a 9-0 win on Saturday, had 11 hits in Sunday’s win over the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He could begin baseball activities week of April 27. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six to eight weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. Before the April 10 game, manager Joe Girardi said Pirela started some baseball activities such as taking ground balls and swings but that he was not ready for any game action. He was expected to play in extended spring training game April 20.

--LF Brett Gardner (sore right wrist) left the April 13 game. X-rays were negative. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 14, then sat out April 15. He came in as a pinch runner April 17 and scored the winning run. He returned to the starting lineup April 19.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones