New York Yankees - TeamReport

DETROIT -- Manager Joe Girardi does not mind living by the long ball.

The Yankees had 18 home runs in their first 13 games, just one shy of league leader Baltimore, and tacked on two more on Tuesday. They are averaging five runs per game, eighth best in the majors, despite a .236 team batting average.

Chris Young and Stephen Drew ripped solo shots in New York’s 5-2 victory on Tuesday night in Detroit. Young, Drew, Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira have four home runs apiece.

“It is kind of strange,” Girardi said. “We’ve produced a lot of runs by the home run. We knew we had power in our lineup but I don’t think it will always be like that. We scored five runs in Tampa the other day without hitting a homer but I‘m not so sure we’ve done that too often this year.”

The middle of the Yankees’ order -- Alex Rodriguez, Mark Teixeira and Brian McCann -- has a combined 1,225 career home runs. They also possess other long-ball threats, including Young, Drew, Garrett Jones and Chase Headley.

“That’s kind of the club we are,” Girardi said. “We have some speed at the top, obviously, but you look at three through seven, we have the ability to hit a lot of home runs.”

Teixeira has epitomized the all-or-nothing approach in the early going. The first baseman is batting .200 and all but one of his nine hits have gone for extra bases.

“Can you hit 30 home runs hitting .200? Yeah, that’s been done before,” Girardi said. “But I expect that he’s going to hit higher than .200. He’s one of those guys that has never been a torrid April hitter.”

Girardi can live with modest batting averages, as long as the power displays remain frequent.

“Of course you want to put together long rallies through hits but sometimes, guys hit balls out of the ballpark,” he said. “I‘m not going to complain about that.”

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 0-1, 4.82 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price 1-0, 0.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi notched his first victory with the Yankees in his third attempt on Tuesday, holding the Detroit Tigers to one run in seven-plus innings. He made a mechanical adjustment after his last start, changing his arm path. “It was an easy fix,” he said. “I was just trying to keep my arm close to my body. I get separated too far and it’s harder to command for me.” Eovaldi only issued one walk on a cold, damp night after allowing three walks in his previous outing.

--RHP Adam Warren makes his third start of the season when he opposes Detroit Tigers ace David Price on Wednesday. Warren’s first two starts have produced mixed results. He gave up one earned run in his season debut against Boston, then lasted just four innings and allowed four runs on six hits against Tampa Bay. Warren, who made 69 relief appearances last season, has struggled to put away hitters. He has only three strikeouts thus far in 9 1/3 innings and has been especially vulnerable against left-handed batters, who are hitting .412 against him.

--LHP Chasen Shreve was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Shreve, who threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings in the minors this season, was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in January. He pitched 4 2/3 innings earlier this season with New York, allowing one earned run, before going to Triple-A. He gives manager Joe Girardi another option at long reliever besides RHP Esmil Rogers. “The one thing about Chasen is he gives you multiple innings,” Girardi said.

--RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. He pitched two scoreless innings in his first two major-league appearances before getting sent down. The 26-year-old was the odd man out when the club decided it needed a left-handed long reliever and chose Chasen Shreve, who was recalled from Triple-A, to fill that role.

--RHP Ivan Nova threw a 35-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery. Nova, who was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11, threw live batting practice last week. The club hopes to get Nova back into the rotation sometime in June.

--OF Chris Young got on base all five times in Tuesday’s win at Detroit, pounded out three hits and walking twice. He hit his fourth home run to lead off the seventh, sparking a three-run outburst. “He’s playing really well for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I’ll find him a spot (Wednesday). He knows what his job is and he’s ready to play every day.” Young now has a team-high .344 average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s playing really well for us. I’ll find him a spot (Wednesday). He knows what his job is, and he’s ready to play every day.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of OF Chris Young, a platoon player who got on base in all five of his plate appearances with three hits and two walks in Tuesday;s win over the Tigers.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session on April 21. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He could begin baseball activities week of April 27-May 3. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six-to-eight weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He was expected to begin action in extended spring training in late April.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

RHP Dellin Betances (closer)

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones