New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Alex Rodriguez is still getting used to playing the game without taking the field.

Rodriguez served as the designated hitter for the 12th time this season against Detroit on Wednesday. He has only started twice in the field, with one game at first base and the other at his usual spot since joining the New York Yankees in 2004, third base.

“It’s certainly going to be a mental adjustment,” Rodriguez said. “I played for 20 years on the field and I’ve been very active on the field, playing two very demanding positions, short and third. But I think over the long haul, it can provide dividends for me. I can stay fresher and hopefully it will help my production, too.”

The early returns with Rodriguez at DH have been promising. Though he admits he’s still tinkering with how to handle his time in-between at-bats, he’s hit four home runs with 11 RBIs. His batting average stands at .265 after he went 1-for-4 with two walks in Wednesday’s 13-4 win over Detroit.

The season-long PED suspension that forced him out of action last season did him a favor physically. He endured two hip surgeries in recent years and never fully recovered until the long layoff.

“For me, it was kind of a blessing in disguise,” he said. “I had an opportunity to heal my hips, heal my body. It’s the first time I’ve had a chance to train and not rehab in over five years. Hopefully that pays dividends, but I feel healthy and it feels good.”

Rodriguez brushed aside questions about the latest milestone he’s approaching. He still needs two homers to reach 660 for his career and tie Willie Mays on the all-time list. He hasn’t hit a home run since blasting two against Tampa Bay on Friday.

Unless he hits a pair against the Tigers on Thursday, he could achieve the feat against the team’s crosstown rival. The Yankees host the Mets this weekend.

“We have a tough schedule early on,” he said. “Detroit has been kind of the gold standard now for a little while. We’re getting a good look at them and they’re as good as advertised. They do so many things well, and then we have another team we’re going to be facing that’s sizzling hot.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 2-1, 3.94 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-2, 7.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his first start on four days’ rest this season when he faces the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon. Tanaka, who has a partially torn ligament in his right elbow, had five days’ rest after his first two starts. He is coming off an overpowering performance at Tampa Bay in which he held the Rays scoreless in seven innings while striking out eight. Tanaka only threw 85 pitches, which is one reason manager Joe Girardi feels comfortable bringing him back without an extra day of recovery.

--OF Chris Young made his second consecutive start against the Tigers on Wednesday and continued his torrid hitting. Young went 3-for-6 and scored twice in the 13-4 romp. Manager Joe Girardi rewarded Young for reaching base five times on Tuesday by batting him second and putting LF Brett Gardner on the bench. Young is now batting .368, making it increasingly difficult to keep him out of the lineup, though Girardi said Gardner would start on Thursday. It’s possible Girardi will find another spot for Young to play.

--RHP Adam Warren fought through an early wild spell to collect his first victory of the season against Detroit on Wednesday. Warren walked four of the first five batters he faced and gave up four first-inning runs. He didn’t give up another run and lasted 5 2/3 innings. He’s now 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA. “He seemed to really get it turned around after the first inning,” manager Joe Girardi said.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury survived an early scare in Wednesday’s 13-4 win over Detroit. Leading off the game, Ellsbury was drilled in the chest with a fastball by Tigers ace David Price. Ellsbury wound up getting an RBI single later during the Yankees’ six-run first as snow flurries fell from the sky. “It felt like a frozen snowball at 93 (miles per hour),” Ellsbury said. “It hit me right in the heart. It never feels too good in that temperature. But you just shake it off and play the rest of the game.” He went 2-for-4 to lift his average to .279.

--1B Mark Teixeira continued his power display with a three-run homer in Wednesday’s victory at Detroit. Teixeira hit a three-run shot off reliever Al Alburquerque, his team-high fifth of the season. All but one of Teixeira’s 10 hits this season have gone for extra bases, though he’s still batting a modest .204.

--LHP Matt Tracy, who was claimed by the Marlins off waivers on Saturday, was reclaimed again by the Yankees. He was then sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made his big-league debut as a reliever earlier this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He seemed to really get it turned around after the first inning. Putting up those two runs in the second was important. It just gave him a little more of a cushion.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Adam Warren, who gave up four runs in the first inning then didn’t allow another in Wednesday’s victory over Detroit.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session on April 21. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He could begin baseball activities week of April 27-May 3. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six-to-eight weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He was expected to begin action in extended spring training in late April.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones