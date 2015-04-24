New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The first Subway Series this season carries a little more intrigue than usual this weekend.

The New York Mets have the best record in the National League and are riding an 11-game winning streak, adding to the normal buzz surrounding the three-game showdown at Yankee Stadium.

“You try to not make too much of it because so there are so many big series during the course of the year,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Thursday. “In the first month, we’ve played everyone in our division, and you consider them big. Then you come here to Detroit, which is a big series, so you try not to make too much of it. But it’s obviously important to us.”

The Yankees will not catch any breaks in terms of the Mets’ rotation. They will face reigning National League Rookie of the Year Jacob deGrom on Friday, ace Matt Harvey on Saturday and undefeated Jon Niese on Sunday. DeGrom burst onto the major league scene last May against the Yankees, holding them to one run on four hits in seven innings in his debut. He has a 2-1 record with an 0.93 ERA this month.

“The young man has good stuff,” Girardi said of deGrom. “He has a really good sinker, and obviously you’ve got to stay out of ground-ball situations with him. I was impressed by the way he threw the ball against us, his ability to throw strikes. That’s not easy in your first start in the big leagues, to be able to do that. He’s pitched extremely well and they’ve played extremely well, so it should be a good challenge (Friday).”

It won’t get any easier Saturday. Harvey, who sat out last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, won his first three starts this year.

“He’s a guy that garners a lot of attention, and rightfully so,” Girardi said. “He’s a really good pitcher that has four great pitches. The atmosphere Saturday should be great, as well.”

The Yankees come into the series feeling good about themselves after winning seven games on their 10-game road trip. They swept a three-game series at Tampa Bay and won three out of four at Detroit. Overall, they are 9-7 after a 1-4 start, and they are in a three-way tie for first place in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We did not play well the first five games, and we seemed to turn it around and get everything in order now,” Girardi said. “You think about some one-run losses we had and how we bounced back and played well. You lose an extremely tough game Monday (2-1 to Detroit) and come out and win the next day and then you put up a huge score (13 runs Wednesday) on a day when the conditions aren’t great.”

The Yankees, who play the Mets again in September, completed the trip with a 2-1 win Thursday afternoon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 2-1, 0.93 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-0, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka was not affected by 35-degree cold or pitching on four days’ rest Thursday, as he held the Tigers to one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Tanaka, who threw 60 of his 94 pitches for strikes, wound up with a no-decision. He struck out six and walked two before he was taken out. Tanaka, who has a partially torn ligament in his right elbow, received five days’ rest following his first two starts. “He had everything (going),” manager Joe Girardi said. “He got us into the seventh inning, and that’s all you can ask.”

--DH Alex Rodriguez was not in the lineup as manager Joe Girardi decided to give him a break. Rodriguez had been the only Yankee to appear in every game this month, once as a pinch hitter. He reached base safely in 16 of his past 33 plate appearances. “He’s played every day on the road trip,” Girardi said. “He hasn’t had many days off this year, so I just (decided to) give him a day, and you can probably run him out there the next six days.”

--RHP Michael Pineda gets the start against the New York Mets on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Pineda will be making his first career start against the Yankees’ cross-town rival and his fourth of the season. He won his last two starts despite a shaky performance in Tampa Bay on Sunday when he allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings and failed to retire the side in any inning. Pineda has displayed stellar control, striking out 20 and walking only two, the best strikeout-walk ratio in the American League.

--3B Chase Headley did not put the ball in play Thursday but still played a crucial role in the 2-1 win at Detroit. Headley, who struck out three times and walked once, made a diving grab against PH Brian McCann and got a forceout in the seventh, preventing a run from scoring. His throw was off line, but SS Didi Gregorius scooped it up. “I threw it straight into the ground,” said Headley, who made another nice stop in the ninth. “I thought we were going to have a chance to turn a double play, but I hurried the throw and (Gregorius) picked us up.”

--RHP Dellin Betances recorded his third victory of the season Thursday. He retired all four batters he faced, striking out Detroit’s Ian Kinsler with a 97 mph heater to complete the eighth. Betances has pitched brilliantly as the main setup man, allowing only one baserunner in eight appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”You go to Baltimore, Tampa and Detroit and you’re able to win seven of 10 games, you did pretty good. “You win six out of the last seven, you feel even better. Our guys played really well on the trip. It’s impressive, but it’s not going to get any easier tomorrow.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session on April 21. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He could begin baseball activities week of April 27-May 3. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six-to-eight weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He was expected to begin action in extended spring training in late April.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones