New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the first four-plus months, Yankees reserve outfielder Chris Young’s first experience playing for a New York team was not pleasant.

That was because he was a major disappointment for the Mets, who had hoped to get a productive outfielder when they signed him early in the offseason following the 2013 season, when he played for the Oakland Athletics.

The Mets never saw that version of Young and parted ways with him in August, first by designating him for assignment on Aug. 8 and officially releasing him a week later.

When the Mets cut him, Young was hitting .205 in 287 plate appearances. During his 254 at-bats with the Mets, Young had eight home runs and 28 RBIs.

”Disappointment, not with the team but just with myself,“ Young said before the Yankees opened the Subway Series with a 6-1 victory on Friday. ”You come into a new situation, you’re trying to make an impact, you’re trying to get comfortable with your teammates, you’re trying to win a fan base and you want people to be on your side. It’s natural to want to have people to have your back.

“When you go out there, you want to make the fans happy, you want to be liked. That’s just part of it and when it doesn’t work out early on and it starts to come down on you a little bit a few weeks into the season, you start to put a little more pressure on yourself, a little too much pressure on myself at times. That’s probably what it came down to.”

A month after getting cut by the Mets, Young found himself with the Yankees. He batted .282 in 71 September at-bats, was re-signed early in the offseason and is batting .357 (15-for-42) with four home runs and nine RBIs.

“He’s given us a lot,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Obviously he’s swung the bat extremely well. He’s had clutch hits for us. I’ve been able to play him every outfield position, which is important as well because you can give guys a day off.”

Perhaps the biggest “disappointment” of Young’s time with the Yankees so far is his comments about facing the team that cut him.

“I wish I had this fire burning within me to go out and hit four homers today,” Young said. “I just want to go out and play my game.”

It did not work in Flushing for Young. In the Bronx, so far he has succeeded perhaps better than anyone anticipated.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 3-0, 3.50 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 0-3, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will face the Mets for the first time in nearly three years Saturday afternoon. Sabathia is 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA in five career starts against the Mets but last faced them June 24, 2012 at Citi Field, when he allowed five runs (one earned) and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings while taking a no-decision. Sabathia is 24-9 with a 3.40 ERA in 50 career interleague starts and has a 12-3 mark in those starts with the Yankees. Sabathia also is seeking his first win in a year and one day. He has not won since April 24, 2014 at Boston and took a tough loss Monday despite tossing a complete-game seven-hitter in a 2-1 loss at Detroit.

--1B Mark Teixeira had his 38th career multi-homer game when he hit two-run home runs in the first and third innings. It was Teixeira’s first two home-run game since July 9 at Cleveland and his first one at home since July 13, 2012, when he connected off LHP C.J. Wilson and LHP Scott Downs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Teixeira also has RBIs in 11 of the Yankees’ first 17 games and is the first Yankee to do that since Alex Rodriguez had RBI in 14 of the first 17 games in 2007. Teixeira had two chances at his fourth career game with three home runs but flied out to left field and popped out to third base.

--RHP Michael Pineda nearly tied a career high by completing eight innings for the second time in 45 career starts on a night when he threw his changeup 21 times and his slider 27 times. He came an out short as he allowed one run and five hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven without a walk and has 27 strikeouts and two walks over his first 25 2/3 innings. Since the start of last year, Pineda has 11 walks and 86 strikeouts.

--CF Jacoby Ellbury hit his first home run of the season and first since Sept. 19, 2014. Ellsbury went 2-for-5 and is 14-for-45 (.311) in his last 11 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s dominant. He was dominant last year and when he takes that mound, he was very, very dominant.” -- C Brian McCann, after catching 100 pitches from RHP Michael Pineda in Friday’s 6-1 win over the Mets.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session on April 21. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He could begin baseball activities week of April 27-May 3. There is no timetable for his return, although similar injuries usually take six-to-eight weeks to fully heal.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He was expected to begin action in extended spring training in late April.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones