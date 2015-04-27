New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- So when is a milestone not a milestone?

The Yankees are about to find out since designated hitter Alex Rodriguez needs one home run to tie Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time list with 660 home runs.

On Sunday, Rodriguez moved closer to Mays by hitting a solo home run with two outs in the first inning of a 6-4 victory over the New York Mets.

“It’s pretty amazing when you think about it, 660 home runs, that’s a lot of home runs,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Obviously you hope it comes tomorrow and you hope there’s a couple of guys on when he hits it. That’s what you hope for but he’s been a big part of our offense this first month and we need it to continue.”

When the next home run happens, a $6 million clause is supposed to kick in as part of a series of marketing clauses Rodriguez and the Yankees agreed to following the 2007 season.

Besides tying Mays, Rodriguez’s contract contains clauses for tying Babe Ruth (714 home runs), Hank Aaron (755 home runs) and Barry Bonds (762). He also gets a bonus should he surpass Bonds and should he collect each bonus, it’s an extra $30 million.

Those clauses were included in the 10-year, $275 deal that was renegotiated following the 2007 season. Rodriguez won his second MVP award with the Yankees that year and during the World Series opted out of the original 10-year, $252 million deal he signed with the Texas Rangers after the 2000 season.

That deal was signed about a year and a half before Rodriguez admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2009. It also was signed well before his historic 162-game suspension for being involved in Biogenesis and that is why the Yankees are reluctant to acknowledge him reaching 660 home runs through merchandise let alone paying the money.

Even with a potentially awkward situation approaching, there was little talk about it late Sunday night. One of the two questions asked about it even generated a few laughs when Rodriguez ended his brief postgame interview by saying:

“I don’t have a marketing degree. So I‘m just focused on playing baseball.”

The Yankees marketed his 500th home run in 2007 and his 600th home run three years later, but it’s unlikely you will find anyone wearing t-shirts celebrating him tying Mays.

So far, Rodriguez has stuck to the script of saying the right things such as being humbled and happy to be back playing baseball.

If he doesn’t get his bonus as expected, it might mean an offseason arbitration hearing where his comments might deviate from the script.

“No idea, but I am so grateful to be back playing baseball and I am so happy to be back in Yankee Stadium,” Rodriguez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nate Karns, 1-1, 5.32 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 1-1, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren will make his fourth start of the season and seventh of his career when the Yankees open a three-game series with Tampa Bay. He is facing Tampa Bay for the second time this season and on April 17 he allowed four runs and six hits in four innings of a no-decision in Tampa Bay. Warren followed that start up by allowing four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings of New York’s 13-4 win at Detroit on Wednesday. Warren is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 appearances against Tampa Bay, which has faced him the most times other than the Boston Red Sox.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury was likely going to get a day off soon, but after he exited with tightness in his hip Saturday, manager Joe Girardi thought Sunday would be a good time. Ellsbury missed his second game of the season but the Yankees do not think the injury is serious and had the game gone extra innings, they would have checked with him about playing.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will be pushed back one day and start Wednesday for the Yankees on five days rest as opposed to four days rest. The Yankees are using a six-man rotation this week that includes RHP Chase Whitley as Tuesday’s starter. The move is designed as an effort to give Tanaka extra rest, which the Yankees have said they intend on doing from time to time.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi had his shortest start with the Yankees as he allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Eovaldi especially struggled with two outs and with two strikes. He gave four two-out hits and threw 34 of his 87 pitches after reaching two strikes.

--INF Brendan Ryan (strained right calf) is scheduled to appear in extended spring training games this week. Ryan was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain April 1 and if he gets through this week without further injury, he could start a rehab assignment.

--INF Jose Pirela started a rehab assignment for Class A Tampa at Clearwater and playing the entire game at designated hitter. He was 0-for-4 and scored a run. Pirela has been on the seven-day concussion disabled list since April 5 after crashing into the center-field wall in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on March 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve said it a lot, Willie’s my father’s favorite player. I just remember hearing about Willie and Mickey Mantle all the time. He’s one of my heroes. I‘m excited about the win today, the home run. I‘m having fun.” -- DH Alex Rodriguez, after moving to within one of tying Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time list with a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday’s win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (hip tightness) exited the April 25 game after the seventh inning. He did not play in the April 26 game but the Yankees do not think the injury is serious.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 and could begin a rehab assignment the following week.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session on April 21. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16. He might be able to return in May.

ROTATION:

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones