New York Yankees - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- April has not been kind for Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira during the first 12 years of his career. The switch-hitting Teixeira hit .236 with 36 home runs in those months.

This season, the average is still down (.242), but Teixeira has already slugged eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. For his efforts, Teixeira was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday.

Teixeira went 8-for-24 with five home runs, 10 RBIs and six runs scored across a seven-game stretch to earn the award for the fifth time in his career.

“There’s been some games that he’s single-handedly won for us,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi of his first baseman. “His average is starting to climb now as it’s started to get a little bit warmer. His run production is so important to us, and I’ve been able to pencil him in there basically every day in the same spot and not move him around.”

Teixeira has also benefitted from the protection that Alex Rodriguez has provided hitting in front of him in the three spot in the order.

“That certainly helps,” said Girardi, “but the fact that he had a normal winter to recuperate from some nagging injuries I think is also a factor.”

Teixeira missed time in 2014 with injuries to his wrist and hamstring.

RECORD: 12-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi, 2-1, 1.65 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Jose Pirela continued his rehab assignment Monday, playing the entire game at second base for Double-A Trenton. He went 0-for-4. Pirela has been on the seven-day concussion disabled list since April 5, retroactive to April 2.

--1B Mark Teixeira was named the American League’s Player of the Week. The switch-hitting slugger hit .333 (8-for-24) with six runs scored, five homers and 10 RBIs. He was 0-for-4 on Monday.

--RHP Adam Warren had a no-decision in the 4-1 win, but set a career high in strikeouts with six. He did not issue a walk for the first time in his eight major league starts.

--3B Alex Rodriguez made just his second start this season at third base. Yankees manager Joe Girardi wanted to give Chase Headley the night off. “I‘m comfortable with him (Rodriguez) out there,” said Girardi. “He doesn’t have the range he did when he was 25, but who does?” Rodriguez will be 40 in July.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (hip tightness) exited the April 25 game after the seventh inning. He did not play April 26, but returned April 27.

--RHP Chase Whitley is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start on Tuesday, as the Yankees will incorporate a sixth starter to their rotation, giving Masahiro Tanaka an extra day before he takes the ball on Wednesday. Whitley had a strong spring but was sent to the minors so he could continue starting. In three starts for Scranton, Whitley is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(McCann) is a middle-of-the-order hitter who is going to be extremely productive for us. He had two interesting hits tonight. One was a real big one, and one was important too that gave us another run.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of C Brian McCann, who hit a homer and had an opposite-field single in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ win over the Rays Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26 and continued his rehab assignment April 27, playing the entire game at second base for Double-A Trenton.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 and could begin a rehab assignment the following week.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He could begin playing minor league games May 1. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16. He might be able to return in May.

