New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka will be placed on the 15-day disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist and a Grade 1 strain of his right forearm, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced during the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tanaka was slated to start Wednesday afternoon on five days’ rest but alerted the Yankees to the problem Tuesday afternoon. He went for an MRI exam, and Cashman described the injuries as “point tender” in his wrist and a “very mild strain” in the forearm.

“The combination of the wrist complaint with the mild forearm strain is going to compel us to put him on the 15-day DL,” Cashman said. “The course of action will be at the very least, he’ll be shut down from throwing at the very least for seven to 10 days, it could be eight, it could be nine, could be 10, could be 15, just depending on how he feels.”

After Tanaka resumes throwing, he would return in about a month, Cashman conservatively estimated, since the 26-year-old veteran would need to build back his arm strength.

“We want to make sure that this doesn’t lead to the more horrific news that we’re trying to avoid,” Cashman said.

Both Cashman and Tanaka said the partially torn ligament in Tanaka’s right elbow has not gotten any worse. Tanaka pitched with that ailment since it was discovered by doctors last July, and making six regular-season starts since the original diagnosis.

However, when asked if the latest news could be a precursor to Tommy John surgery, Cashman said, “Could be.”

Tanaka said he felt fine in a bullpen session Sunday, woke up Monday with slight wrist pain and then played light catch that day. On Tuesday, he felt it a little more and then told the Yankees.

Tanaka said that pitching on normal rest last week had nothing to do with the injury and that throwing his split-fingered fastball did not lead to it.

“Nothing really (bad) came out from the MRI,” Tanaka said through his interpreter. “I feel that I can come back strong.”

Tanaka’s spot in the rotation will be taken by right-hander Chase Whitley, who pitched five innings Tuesday in his season debut. Right-hander Michael Pineda likely will start Wednesday on regular rest.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-8

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Drew Smyly, 0-0, 3.86 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-0, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka was slated to pitch Wednesday but the Yankees placed him on the 15-day disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist and a grade 1 strain of his forearm. Tanaka found out his diagnosis after getting an MRI and the conservative estimate of general manager Brian Cashman is that he will miss about a month. That’s based on him being shut down for seven-to-10 days or even more and the fact that Tanaka would have to rebuild some arm strength. Tanaka has been pitching with a partially torn ligament in his right elbow but he and Cashman reiterated that the elbow was not affected.

--RHP Chase Whitley was among the final cuts during spring training for the Yankees and Tuesday he was originally slated a spot start after going 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. After pitching five innings Tuesday, he found out he will replace RHP Masahiro Tanaka in the rotation. Last season, Whitley entered the rotation in mid-May after LHP CC Sabathia went on the disabled list with a knee injury.

--INF Gregorio Petit was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. He was acquired late in spring training from the Houston Astros and made his first Opening Day roster. With the Yankees, Petit is 5-for-24 with five RBIs.

--INF Jose Pirela could be activated from the seven-day concussion list shortly. Pirela went 0-for-3 and played six innings at second base for Double-A Trenton Tuesday. Pirela has been injured since crashing into the center-field fence on March 22 at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

--RHP Chris Martin recorded his first career save by throwing 22 pitches in the ninth inning. Martin said he was nervous initially but settled down and struck out Tampa Bay SS Asdrbual Cabrera for the final out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good, I felt like I had to battle a little bit but overall I felt good.” -- RHP Chase Whitley, who allowed one run and six hits in his first start since July 22.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis and a mild right forearm strain) was placed on the DL during April 28. New York general manager Brian Cashman said he will be shut down for seven-to-10 days and possibly more. Cashman’s conservative estimate is that Tanaka will miss at least a month due to having to regain arm strength. Tanaka has been pitching with a partially torn ligament in his right elbow since July but he and Cashman said that the status of his elbow has not changed.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26, and then moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on April 27-28.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He could begin playing minor league games May 1. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 and could begin a rehab assignment the following week.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones