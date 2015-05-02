New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Alex Rodriguez had a lot of things to think about when he stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter in the eight inning of a tie game on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Making history wasn’t one of them.

“Not home run,” said Rodriguez, asked what was going through his mind during the at-bat in which he hit his 660th career home run to tie Willie Mays for fourth place on the all-time home run list in the New York Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

After going hitless in his last 11 at-bats, Rodriguez was given the night off by Yankees manager Joe Girardi, only to be called upon as a late-inning pinch hitter for designated hitter Garrett Jones. Before that moment, Rodriguez had never delivered a home run in that situation.

“I’ve pretty much stunk my whole career as a pinch hitter,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez blasted a 3-0 fastball from Red Sox right-hander Junichi Tazawa into the third row of the Green Monster in left field, breaking the tie and giving the Yankees the winning run.

“It’s a big hit for us in that situation,” Girardi said. “It allows us to use our bullpen the way we want to use it; it gives us the lead. He gets by the 660 and now we move on and we play.”

During the fifth inning, Rodriguez was alerted by New York bench coach Rob Thompson that he might be called on to pinch hit late in the game.

“He said, ‘I need one good swing from you, big guy, so get ready,'” Rodriguez said.

When his number was called, Rodriguez was greeted by a storm of boos from the Fenway faithful. He’s no stranger to jeers, but even for Rodriguez, it was excessive.

“I usually don’t hear the difference, but that boo was pretty intense,” he said.

After the game, Rodriguez was greeted by a number of messages from family, friends and former teammates. Perhaps none were as meaningful as the congratulatory words of Mays.

Mays relayed the following sentiments to national baseball writer Scott Miller on Twitter: “Congratulations to Alex Rodriguez on his 660th home run. Milestones in baseball are meant to be broken and I wish him continued success throughout his career.”

The words left Rodriguez tongue-tied.

”I think of my father,“ Rodriguez said. ”I wish he was alive to see this and to hear what Willie said. I love Willie -- he’s one of my heroes.

“I don’t know, I‘m speechless.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 1-0, 4.15 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 1-2, 8.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.C. Sabathia entered Friday’s game having lost his first four starts of the season and his last six overall, a career-worst stretch for the former All-Star. Sabathia didn’t find his way back into the win column, but he didn’t suffer another loss, allowing only two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three in 6.0 innings. He is only the fifth pitcher this season to have a quality start against the explosive Red Sox offense. “I think it’s a step forward (for me),” Sabathia said. “That’s obviously one of the best offenses in the league.”

--RHP Dellin Betances had held 26 consecutive batters hitless before Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval singled to left and hadn’t allowed a hit in his last six appearances.

--LHP Andrew Miller, a former Red Sox reliever, was perfect in the ninth inning, holding Boston hitless and striking out one to pick up his ninth save of the campaign.

--SS Didi Gregorious committed an error in the Yankees’ win in Boston, marking his third on the young season. Defense should be the primary focus for Gregorious, who is only batting .212 (14-for-66) through 20 games, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “His first order of business is defense,” Girardi said. “We’re starting to see what he can do; he’s made some really nice plays, and that’s encouraging. I think he’s going to be productive. Now, as a hitter, I‘m not saying he’s going to hit 30 home runs, but I think he’s going to do alright swinging the bat.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know what it means (to me. I‘m actually very excited, just trying to stay in the moment. It’s good to do it in a good team win, and I got emotional there.” -- DH Alex Rodriguez, who was overwhelmed by his emotions after his historic 660th career home run Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dellin Betances (blister on toe) was seen limping to the dugout April 29. Manager Joe Girardi said Betances would not miss any time.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26, and then moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on April 27 and to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 30.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He could begin playing minor league games May 1. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 and could begin a rehab assignment the following week.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones