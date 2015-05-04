New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It’s early, but things are going very well for the Yankees.

After starting the season 3-6, the Yankees have reeled off 13 wins in their last 16 games, 10 in their last 12. Sunday, they completed a sweep of a three-game series against the rival Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“Hopefully it continues,” manager Joe Girardi said after Sunday night’s 8-5 victory. “That’s not easy to do and this is a tough place to play. Obviously we were able to do that with some excellent pitching and some timely hitting. Had some big home runs tonight, one from Tex and a big one from Gardie.”

First baseman Mark Teixeira hit a two-run homer in the first inning and left fielder Brett Gardner drilled a three-run shot to make it 8-0 in the sixth.

The Yankees, who won three out of four against the Tampa Bay Rays at home before coming to Boston, are 5-1 so far in a run of 17 straight games against the American League East. They now lead the division by three games as they head into Toronto.

“They’ve been pretty good -- World Series winner and division winners,” Girardi said of the Red Sox. “They’ve been pretty good. This is a tough place to play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-9

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 1-0, 1.80 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 0-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Alex Rodriguez reacted Sunday to GM Brian Cashman saying the club will not pay him the $6 million in his contract for catching Willie Mays on the all-time home run list. “Family business,” he said before Sunday night’s game, making it clear he looks at things different now. “I’ve learned my lesson. The old (A-Rod) is gone.” Asked if the bonus matters to him, he said, “I haven’t given it much thought. My focus is (Red Sox pitcher Joe) Kelly throws 98 tonight and I‘m almost 40 years old. So I’d better be focused. I‘m just happy to be playing baseball,” he added. “Honestly, I am in a good place. A year ago I wouldn’t be dreaming to be talking to you guys about playing baseball and enjoying the game so much. ... I’ve been in a good place for a while now and it’s just fun to be playing baseball.”

--RHP Adam Warren turned in a career-high 5 2/3 innings for the third straight start before leaving amid a sudden Red Sox flurry Sunday. He had an 8-0 lead when the inning started and it was 8-5 by the end of the frame, but he upped his record to 2-1. He also hit Hanley Ramirez with a pitch, which angered the Boston left fielder and likely led to Boston’s Edward Mujica hitting Jacoby Ellsbury in the eighth. Warren was disappointed to get stuck on 5 2/3 again but was happy with the win.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury enjoyed his latest trip back into Boston. After collecting three hits in the first two games of the series, he went 4-for-4, was hit by a pitch and walked Sunday night -- six straight times on base. He was hit by Edward Mujica in apparent retaliation for Hanley Ramirez being hit by Adam Warren in the sixth. Ellsbury, 24-for-his-last 55, a .436 clip, recorded the 13th four-hit game of his career. “I don’t remember the last time I saw a guy get on six times,” said manager Joe Girardi.

--LF Brett Gardner had a complete night -- a day after driving in three runs in Saturday’s win. He went 2-for-6 with a three-run homer, two stolen bases and a nifty catch of a David Ortiz drive that ended the seventh inning. But he did bounce out with the bases loaded and two out in the ninth.

--LHP Andrew Miller didn’t have a neat ninth, having to pitch out of a bases-loaded jam, but he recorded his 10th save in as many chances. He and bullpen mate Dellis Betances have yet to allow an earned run this season.

--1B Mark Teixeira hit his ninth homer of the season Sunday night. Of his 17 hits, 14 have gone for extra bases. He hit his 30th career homer against Boston, third among active players.

--RHP Chase Whitley, who came up from the minors and won in the first game of Masahiro Tanaka’s latest absence, opens the Yankees’ three-game series at Toronto on Monday night. Whitley allowed one run on six hits in five innings to beat Tampa Bay. He is 1-1 with a 13.00 ERA in four appearances against the Blue Jays.

--LH Chris Capuano, recovering from a quad strain, pitched four innings in a rehab start Saturday.

--INF Brendan Ryan, trying to make it back from a calf strain, tweaked a hamstring while running in Florida and will now sit for another week.

--INF Jose Pirela, making his way back from a spring training concussion, could be close to a callup. “I would say he’s probably ready to go,” said manager Joe Girardi. “We wanted to get him a few more at-bats when we had that luxury of calling Petit back, and now we’ve got to make a decision of what we want to do.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great win for us. Obviously this rivalry always gets heated up. I’ve been a part of it (with both teams) for eight years now.” -- CF Jacoby Ellsbury, after stroking four hits and reaching base six times in the 8-5 victory over Boston that closed the sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He pitched four innings in a rehab start May 2.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He tweaked a hamstring while running in Florida May 3 and will now sit for another week.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26, and then moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on April 27 and to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 30. He could be close to a callup as of May 3.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He could begin playing minor league games May 1. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones