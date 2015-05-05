New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The bullpen has been the pride of the Yankees this season.

The Yankees relievers entered Monday with a major-league best earned-run average of 0.87 over 16 games since April 17 that coincided with a 13-3 surge to first place in the American League East.

They entered Monday leading the majors with 105 strikeouts over the season.

As a result, the Yankees had to feel confident when right-hander Chase Whitley pitched seven innings and handed off a 1-0 lead to the bullpen.

But the Blue Jays scored three runs (two earned) off right-handers Chris Martin and Dellin Betances to defeat the Yankees 3-1 and snap their three-game streak.

Martin, who allowed a pair of one-out singles, took the loss after first baseman Edwin Encarnacion hit a bloop double that dropped fair down the left-field line to tie the game and pinch-hitter Russell Martin hit a two-out infield single to third to break the tie despite a valiant effort from third baseman Chase Headley, who was charged with an error on the throw that allowed the second run to score on the play.

“He’s been throwing the ball well,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We weren’t going to use (left-hander Andrew) Miller because he threw so many pitches (Sunday) night, so we were trying to get a couple of outs out of Martin and then we go to Dellin.”

“I don’t think there’s anything I could have really done different there,” Betances said. “They just found holes.”

“It’s a lot of innings they’ve had to log in,” Girardi said. “We’ve had a couple of long stretches that isn’t helping either. But we’ve been able to rest guys.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-0, 3.73 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-0, 0.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will make his sixth start of the season on Tuesday in the second of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is going on five days’ rest because of the off day in the schedule last Thursday. He did not factor in the decision of his last start, a 13-inning, 3-2 loss, last Wednesday at Tampa Bay. He allowed six hits, no walks and two runs while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings against the Rays. He is 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 0-2, 3.93 ERA, in three career starts at Rogers Centre, allowing 19 hit in 18 1/3 innings.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury doubled in the sixth inning of Monday’s 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to seven games, which equals his season’s best. He is batting 15-for-30 in the streak that started April 27.

--RHP Dellin Betances allowed two hits and an unearned run in Toronto’s three-run eighth inning on Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He had one strikeout, ending a streak of eight games in which he had recorded at least two strikeouts. He has had at least one strikeout in 13 consecutive outings.

--RHP Chase Whitley made his second start of the season on Monday and did not factor in the decision in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays despite pitching seven scoreless innings. He allowed six hits and no walks while striking out six to lower his earned-run average to 0.75. “It’s the fourth time through, and he’s a guy that, yeah, has started before, but he’s not a guy that’s used to going 95-100 pitches,” said manager Joe Girardi, explaining why he removed him after 90 pitches. “That’s not who he is. ...You can look at all the numbers. He just hasn’t thrown that many pitches. I thought we pushed him going through seven. He’s matured, his stuff has gotten better and his location has continued to improve as a starter.”

--1B/OF Garrett Jones started at first base in Monday’s 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with 1B Mark Teixeira given a rest. Jones drove in the Yankees’ only run on a groundout in the seventh inning.

--OF Brett Gardner was 0-for-2 with two walks in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to snap a season-best six-game hitting streak. He batted 10-for-26 (.385) with one home run and nine RBIs in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we had him. It’s a do-or-die play. I didn’t even know if I had a chance to catch it. When I caught it, I just got up and threw it as hard as I could and almost got him. It was a bang-bang play.” -- Yankees 3B Chase Headley, who committed a throwing error on Russell Martin’s infield single, which drove in the go-ahead run for Toronto on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He pitched four innings in a rehab start May 2.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He tweaked a hamstring while running in Florida May 3 and will now sit for another week.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26, and then moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on April 27 and to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 30. He could be close to a callup as of May 3.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He could begin playing minor league games May 1. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones