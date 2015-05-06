New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- It might have been hard to tell, judging by the home run first baseman Mark Teixeira hit in the fifth inning on Tuesday in a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

But manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira has been hampered by a persistent lat injury.

He did not say which side was affected.

Girardi said Teixeira has been dealing with the injury for weeks but said it is minor.

Teixeira was given Monday off in a game the Blue Jays won 3-1 and was not used even as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning when his skill might have saved the go-ahead runs when fill-in Garrett Jones could not handle a low throw from third baseman Chase Headley.

“He’s better today,” Girardi said before Tuesday’s game. “We’ll continue to watch it, but he’s had it going on for the past couple of weeks. ... We’d even talked about possibly giving him Sunday off, and I told him, ‘If you need more than one day, you’ve got to let me know.’ He came in today and said he was fine.”

Teixeira’s homer was his 10th of the season and scored two runs against Toronto right-hander Marco Estrada.

“Unfortunately I made a mistake to Teixeira and he hit it,” Estrada said.

And that is to be expected. It was the 373rd homer of Teixeira’s career, which ties him with outfielder Carlos Beltran, his Yankees teammate, for fourth spot on the all-time major-league for switch-hitters.

The homer was the 15th extra-base hit of the 18 he has had this season. He might have a .205 batting average and perhaps he is hurting, but he has also been putting a hurt on opposing teams with some big hits, like Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 0-4, 5.40 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 3-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will try for his first win of the season when he makes his sixth start Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. His last start was a no-decision last Friday in a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, when he allowed seven hits, two walks and two runs in six innings. This is his second start against the Blue Jays. He allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out eight in a 6-3 loss on April 9. He is 15-5 with a 3.25 in 21 career starts against the Blue Jays. He is 7-1 with a 2.95 ERA at Rogers Centre.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) will be reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday with a corresponding move to come. The move could be a demotion for INF Gregorio Petit, who started at third base, but was replaced at third in the bottom of the ninth inning by DH Alex Rodriguez after taking a ball off his hand while striking out in the top of the inning but tests on the hand were negative. Pirela had a good spring but suffered the concussion crashing into the center-field wall during a game March 22. The Yankees added Petit at the end of spring training when INF Brendan Ryan suffered a strained calf and went on the disabled list. In four rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pirela went 11-for-19 (.579) with one homer, four RBIs and a walk.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to a season-best eight games with a first-inning single in the 6-3 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He was 3-for-5 with an RBI in the game and is 18-for-35 (.514) in that span starting April 27.

--1B Mark Teixeira hit his 10th homer of the season with a runner on base in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 win over Toronto. It was his 373rd homer as a switch-hitter, which ties him with teammate RF Carlos Beltran for fourth most on the all-time major-league list. Of his 18 hits this season, 15 have been for extra bases. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira has been hampered by a persistent lat injury. He did not say which side was affected. Girardi said Teixeira has been dealing with the injury for weeks but said it is minor.

--INF Stephen Drew snapped an 0-for-19 drought with a single in the sixth inning of the 6-3 win over Toronto on Tuesday. He also singled in the eighth for his third multi-hit game of the season and first since April 27.

--RHP Michael Pineda pitched eight scoreless innings in the 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, matching his career high. He is 4-0 with a 2.97 ERA after six starts. It was his career high for innings pitched in a game without allowing a run. His previous best was 7 1/3 innings. His walk in the third inning on Tuesday snapped a string of 20 innings without one. He has allowed three runs in his past 20 innings against the Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got into a better rhythm, and I thought his stuff got better. He seemed to get on top a bit better after the fourth inning. He gave us a great eight innings.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Michael Pineda, who pitched eight scoreless innings in Tuesday’s win over the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (lat injury) has been playing with a persistent lat injury. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected. Girardi said Teixeira has been dealing with the injury for weeks but said it is minor.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26, and then moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on April 27 and to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 30. He rejoined the Yankees in Toronto on May 5 and was expected to be activated May 6.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but suffered a hamstring strain May 3 and has been shut down again.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He pitched four innings in a rehab start May 2.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He could begin playing minor league games May 1. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Gregorio Petit

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones