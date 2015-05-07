New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- These are difficult times for CC Sabathia.

The New York Yankees left-hander is still 0-for-2015 after taking the loss on Wednesday in a game won 5-1 by the Toronto Blue Jays.

By giving up nine hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings, Sabathia dropped to 0-5 with a 5.45 ERA in six starts this season.

Manager Joe Girardi feels Sabathia deserves better.

”He didn’t pitch that poorly,“ Girardi said. ”We haven’t scored a lot of runs in his starts. You look at all the starts he’s had. He got us into the seventh, we just didn’t do much against (Blue Jays left-hander Mark) Buehrle.

“He’s been through tough times before, and there’s been times he’s had tough losses and he seems to bounce back. He’s pitched well enough to win two or three games; we just haven’t scored a lot of runs.”

Sabathia said the lack of run support does not put added pressure on him. “That’s something I don’t worry about,” he said. “I had a lead today. That’s why it’s just so frustrating to give up a two-run single to a lefty nine-hole hitter (right-fielder Ezequiel Carrera in the second inning). I just need to make a better pitch.”

Asked whether he feels he has pitched better than his record, he said, ”No, I don‘t. It just is what it is. I‘m out there trying to help the team. I‘m just good enough to lose right now.

“I feel like I should be a little better. It’s just a couple of pitches here and there in games that have killed me. ... It’s just those little things that I need to tighten up.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 2-3, 6.23 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 2-0, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his sixth start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-games series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. He has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his five starts, including a no-decision against the Orioles in Baltimore, when he allowed eight hits and two runs while striking out nine in five innings. Last Saturday, he held the Boston Red Sox to two earned runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a 4-2 win.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury singled in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his season-best hitting streak to nine games. After going 1-for-4 in the game, he is 19-for-39 (.487) since April 27.

--INF Jose Pirela ended his rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday and was activated from the disabled list on Wednesday with INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) going on the DL. Pirela was injured March 22 when he crashed into the center-field wall in a spring training game. He was 10-for-15 with one home run and three RBIs at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre in his final three games of his eight-game rehab assignment. He also played at Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton, going 12-for-33 (.364) with one homer and four RBIs. Pirela was 2-for-4 with a double in the 5-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) was put on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. He was hit on the hand by a pitch in the ninth inning of Tuesday’s 6-3 win at Toronto while striking out. He was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre on April 29. He opened the season with the Yankees and was sent to Scranton Wilkes/Barre on April 28, returning the next day when RHP Mashiro Tanaka was put on the DL with a strained right forearm.

--LF Brett Gardner (stiff neck) did not play in Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Gardner had good numbers against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle, who got the win on Wednesday, going 12-for-32 (.375) with one home run against him.

--LHP CC Sabathia failed to win his first game of the season on Wednesday, allowing nine hits and four runs in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 0-5 with a 5.45 after six starts this season. The Yankees have failed to score more than one run in his support in four of his six starts this season. He has allowed four or more runs in four of his starts this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26, and then moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on April 27 and to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 30. He rejoined the Yankees in Toronto on May 5 and was activated May 6.

--INF Gregorio Petit (right hand bruise) left the game in the ninth inning May 5 and was put on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw 18 pitches in an intrasquad game in Tampa May 2. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones