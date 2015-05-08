New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka is a long ways from being activated from the disabled list.

In what can be viewed as good news on the Tanaka front, the New York Yankees said that he began throwing prior to Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

It was not anything elaborate like a bullpen session or simulated game. Instead it was merely 50 throws at a distance of 60 feet, which is typically the first step in a pitcher’s rehab from injury.

The good news was that Tanaka made those throws without reporting any pain and that they occurred within the seven to 10-day window that general manager Brian Cashman originally hoped for April 28 when announcing that Tanaka was going on the DL with tendinitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm.

“Today was a good but expected day,” Cashman said. “We feel this is a minor issue that we’re dealing with, so we’ll give him the rest, get him on the throwing program and get him on the mound. We have it mapped out in our mind but the timeframe will all unfold as we set it.”

As for what’s next, it will be a gradual progression.

He will repeat the same throwing activities before Friday’s game to get stretched out. Then will come throwing long toss sessions, throwing off flat ground and followed by a bullpen session.

Tanaka must complete those without incident before the team will put him in a simulated game setting or a rehab game.

“We’re just going to go day by day,” Girardi said. “Really what you can do tomorrow depends on what happens today. Today was good, so we’ll take the next step tomorrow.”

Tanaka’s throwing session was not the only good news for the Yankees on the injured pitching front.

Ivan Nova, recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw two innings and the reports were that he threw 24 or 28 pitches and there was not any problem. Chris Capuano, recovering a strained right quadriceps, pitched 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre.

Still even with those reinforcements looming down the road for the Yankees, Tanaka’s return is the one everyone anticipates.

“It’d be great to get Tanaka back in the timetable that they talked about earlier,” Girardi said. “Then it just gives us a lot more depth, which I think is really important during the course of a long season.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-11

STREAK: Won onw

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 3-1, 2.59 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 2-1, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren will make his sixth start of the season and ninth career start Friday against the Orioles. Warren has matched his career high by throwing 5 2/3 innings in his last three starts. Warren last pitched in Sunday’s 8-5 win at Boston and allowed four runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. That start marked the second time in his career Warren has thrown at least 100 pitches. Warren has never started against Baltimore and is 1-2 with an 8.18 ERA in 10 relief appearances against the Orioles. That is his highest ERA among opponents that has he faced at least five times.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka took a first step in his recovery from tendinitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm by making 50 throws from 60 feet. Tanaka made those throws nine days after general manager Brian Cashman announced the injury on April 28. Tanaka will make 50 more throws from that distance on Friday and if he completes those without incident, he can progress to long-tossing, throwing off flat ground and a bullpen session.

--RHP Ivan Nova, who is recovering from last year’s Tommy John surgery, threw two innings in an extended spring training game Thursday. Manager Joe Girardi said he heard good reports about the session for Nova, who threw about 24 to 28 pitches.

--LHP Chris Capuano inched closer to returning from his strained right quadriceps by making a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. Capuano was slated for about 75 pitches and in that game he threw 72 pitches while allowing one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

--DH Alex Rodriguez hit his 661st career home run Thursday in the third inning, surpassing Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fourth place on baseball’s all-time home run list. His next milestone is 3,000 hits, which he is 38 shy of reaching.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his sixth multi-hit game in this stretch. Ellsbury is now hitting .363 this season and .487 (21-for-42) during this streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a long time. I surely thought the days of curtain calls for me were long gone.” -- Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, who hit his 661st career home run Thursday, surpassing Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fourth place on baseball’s all-time home run list

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw 18 pitches in an intrasquad game in Tampa on May 2 and two innings extended spring training game May 7. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2 and threw 72 pitches over 4 2/3 innings for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre on May 7.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet and he will do the same May 8.

--INF Jose Pirela (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to April 2. He was hurt when he crashed into the center-field wall March 22. He experienced dizziness and was seen by a team doctor March 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 26, and then moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on April 27 and to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 30. He rejoined the Yankees in Toronto on May 5 and was activated May 6.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones