New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Masahiro Tanaka threw again without difficulty, doing so for the second time in as many days. This time, he spent some time explaining everything as best he could about his rehab process.

Speaking for about eight minutes at his locker before Friday’s 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles to a group of about 15 reporters, Tanaka answered 16 questions during his first group interview since April 28, when the Yankees announced he was headed to the disabled list with right wrist tendinitis and a strained right forearm.

“I‘m definitely going in the right direction,” Tanaka said through his interpreter. “It feels good so that’s basically why I‘m going step by step.”

Among the key things Yankee fans want to know are: Tanaka made 50 throws, 25 apiece from 60 and 90 feet and that more importantly is the right-hander reported no pain while doing so.

Tanaka’s latest throwing session seemed to represent an incremental step forward. He spent half his session increasing the distance of throws from Thursday, when he made all 50 of his throws at 60 feet.

The next step will be throwing on flat ground before Sunday’s game and if there are no difficulties, a bullpen session will follow. It is in the bullpen session where pitchers typically work on pitches and something to watch for Tanaka is how the splitter looks in those sessions.

Pitching coach Larry Rothchild and Joe Girardi have speculated the wrist injury is derived from how Tanaka has thrown splitters in bullpen sessions but several times he has said he believes that is unrelated.

“Not really,” Tanaka said. “Just because I always throw that way and that was the way I was throwing those bullpens as well but I do understand our guys would say something like that because there’s always a possibility of something like that. As far as for me, that bullpen I was just throwing the splitter as I would always usually throw the splitter.”

And of course there is the elephant in the room, the partially torn ligament in the right elbow might need Tommy John surgery at some point. Tanaka held off on the surgery when he got the initial diagnosis last July in Cleveland and so far, Tanaka and the Yankees have not expressed any pain in the elbow.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 0-1, 2.83 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 1-0, 0.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley struggled in his three appearances against the Orioles last year but will try to redeem himself Saturday afternoon. In three appearances, Baltimore’s hitters posted a .448 (13-for-29) average with three doubles and two home runs. Last year, Whitley allowed nine earned runs in 5 2/3 innings against Baltimore. In his only start against the Orioles, Whitley allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings on July 13 at Camden Yards.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw for the second time since landing on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm. After making 50 throws from 60 feet Thursday, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from distances of 60 and 90 feet. He said he did not feel any difficulties and manager Joe Girardi said he would throw again before Sunday’s game.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his sixth multi-hit game in this stretch. Ellsbury is now hitting .362 this season and .489 (22-for-45).

--LHP Andrew Miller needed nine pitches to record his 13th save in as many opportunities. Miller has not allowed a run in 15 outings spanning 15 2/3 innings and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the longest scoreless streak for any Yankees pitcher at the start of his tenure with the team.

--DH Alex Rodriguez drove in his 19th run and also nearly hit his 662nd home run before getting a triple in the fifth inning. That was his first triple since July 8, 2012 at Boston.

--RHP Dellin Betances earned his fourth win after tossing 1 1/3 perfect innings. Betances recorded a strikeout in his 15th straight appearance since April 10 and has 28 overall in 17 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Is there a reason, I have to (name him). He’s our closer, is that better? Is that going to be the headlines tomorrow?” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of LHP Andrew Miller, who recorded his 13th save in as many opportunities Friday. Miller has not allowed a run in 15 outings spanning 15 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet. He threw for the second time May 8, making 25 throws apiece from distances of 60 and 90 feet. He said he did not feel any difficulties and manager Joe Girardi said he would throw again May 9.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw 18 pitches in an intrasquad game in Tampa on May 2 and two innings extended spring training game May 7. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 7.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Martin

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones