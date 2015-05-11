New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On Friday, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi cited exit velocity in explaining how Carlos Beltran’s low batting average might seem deceiving.

That was after Beltran had a two-run double in a 5-4 win. That hit came after the Yankees intentionally walked catcher Brian McCann to face Beltran.

Exit velocity (a new way to describe bat speed) or not, perhaps Girardi was on to something when he said Beltran had the second-highest on the team behind designated hitter Alex Rodriguez.

Beltran followed up his bases-loaded hit with an RBI single in the eighth inning Saturday, and Sunday he opened New York’s four-run fourth inning with a solo home run.

Beltran hit his first home run since Aug. 23 against the Chicago White Sox when he drove a 3-2 slider over the right-field wall. In his previous at-bat, Beltran nearly had that elusive home run when he drove a first-pitch fastball off the top of the right field wall.

“I think that he swung a lot better the last 10 days,” Girardi said after Beltran was on base four times during Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “We’ve seen it and you just keep riding him out there because you know it’s going to change and it’s no fun when you’re going through it, but he’s too good of a hitter for it to last.”

Those hits gave Beltran his fifth multi-hit game of the season and pushed his average to .210. Before Beltran had his hit on Friday, it was at .184 (17-for-92).

The home run ended a stretch of 160 at-bats without a home run. Not including 2010, when he missed the first half of the season recovering from a knee injury, Sunday was the latest that Beltran went without hitting his first home run of a season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 0-5, 5.45 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 2-0, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda’s 16 strikeouts were the second most in Yankee history and two shy of LHP Ron Guidry’s record set June 17, 1978, against the California Angels. The other 16 strikeout games since Guidry were achieved by RHP David Cone June 23, 1997, at Detroit and by LHP David Wells July 30, 1997, vs. Oakland. Pineda had only two double-digit strikeout games before Sunday, and it was the seventh time in the modern era (since 1900) that a pitcher struck out 16 in seven innings or less. The last instance was Philadelphia LHP Cliff Lee, who had 16 strikeouts in seven innings against Atlanta on May 6, 2011. Pineda’s outing also was the first with 16 strikeouts without a walk since Minnesota LHP Johan Santana did it on Aug. 19, 2007, against the Texas Rangers.

--LHP CC Sabathia will pitch on four days rest Monday night in Tampa Bay and will try to end his season-opening five-game losing streak. Sabathia has allowed at least seven hits in each of his six starts and is tied for fifth in the American League with 47 hits allowed. Sabathia’s last start was Wednesday’s 5-1 loss in Toronto when he allowed four earned runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. Historically, Sabathia has struggled with the Rays, especially since joining the Yankees. With the Yankees, Sabathia is 5-13 with a 4.50 ERA in 25 starts against Tampa Bay, and that’s his most losses against team since 2009. Overall he is 12-14 with a 3.83 ERA in 36 career outings against Tampa Bay.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka had his third throwing session since landing on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist and a strained right forearm. In his first throwing session on Thursday, he threw from 60 feet, and Friday he made 25 throws from 90 feet. On Sunday, Tanaka upped the distance on some of his throws to 120 feet.

--DH Alex Rodriguez returned to the lineup after having Saturday off due to a combination of a scheduled day off and tired legs. In his second plate appearance against RHP Bud Norris, Rodriguez was hit by a 96 mph fastball on his hip but stayed in and reached base in the sixth.

--RF Carlos Beltran was on base four times and also hit his first home run of the season on Sunday. That ended a stretch of 160 at-bats dating to Aug. 23, 2014, against the Chicago White Sox. It was the latest in any non-injury season that Beltran hit his first home run of a season. The latest was July 28, 2010, but he missed the first half of that year on the DL. Beltran has 11 hits in his last 33 at-bats and is hitting .210.

--RHP Chris Martin was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday because of right elbow tendinitis. Martin is 0-1 with a 3.55 ERA this season.

--RHP Branden Pinder was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. He was 0-0 with a 2.63 ERA in eight appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances with the Yankees this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In the fourth inning, I felt, ‘Oh, it’s going to be pretty good. I want to continue making good pitches and strike them out.'” -- Yankees RHP Michael Pineda, who struck out 16 batters in seven innings against Baltimore on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 9.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again on May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw 18 pitches in an intrasquad game in Tampa on May 2 and two innings extended spring training game May 7. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 7.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones