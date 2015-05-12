New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Yankees came to Tropicana Field for a four-game set, leading the Tampa Bay Rays by only three games with a chance to separate themselves early in the season. They did that in a big way in the fourth inning Monday night, getting to Rays starter Alex Colome for a three-run home run from third baseman Chase Headley, one of a season-high five home runs to help CC Sabathia to his first win of 2015.

“Then all of a sudden, we had some bats that we put on him, and we got a big three-run homer,” said manager Joe Girardi, who had seen Sabathia go 0-5 while the rest of his staff was 20-7 before Monday’s win.

The five home runs -- from designated hitter Alex Rodriguez, Headley, right fielder Carlos Beltran, left fielder Brett Gardner and first baseman Mark Teixeira -- were the most for the Yankees in any game in nearly a year, since five against the Pirates on May 17 of last season, and the most by any team in baseball this season.

The top four hitters in the Yankees lineup each had home runs and went a combined 9-for-19 with seven RBIs. To set the tone for a four-game series, it’s exactly what the Yankees -- and especially Sabathia -- needed on Monday.

“He has pitched a lot better than his record shows,” Headley said. “Any time you have run support, it makes a pitcher’s job a lot easier. We were happy to finally put some runs on the board for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-12

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 3-0, 3.97 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-4, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Alex Rodriguez hit his eighth home run of the season and his third at Tropicana Field. He needs only three more RBIs to tie Babe Ruth (1,992) for fourth on MLB’s career list since RBIs became official in 1920.

--3B Chase Headley hit a key three-run home run, and his four RBIs were his most in any game since 2012, when he was with the Padres. He’s had 10 home runs since being traded to the Yankees, but only two have come on the road.

--LHP CC Sabathia got his first win in seven starts this season, striking out nine batters and walking only two. He allowed six hits, but that’s actually a season low -- the difference Monday was the run support more than anything else.

--LF Brett Gardner has reached base safely in 15 straight starts -- he now has two home runs with runners on base, after having only one in all of last season. Even with a 1-for-5 night at the plate, he’s still batting .308 this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We scored 11 runs tonight. We had scored 13 runs in his first six starts, so our boys did what they needed to do. A great offensive night for a lot of guys.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees came through with the run support LHP CC Sabathia has lacked all season in an 11-5 win against the Rays Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 9.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He was to be shut down for seven to 10 days and possibly more. GM Brian Cashman’s conservative estimate was that Tanaka would be out until at least late May. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again on May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw 18 pitches in an intrasquad game in Tampa on May 2 and two innings extended spring training game May 7. He should be able to return at some point in 2015.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 7.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones