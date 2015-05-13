New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Nathan Eovaldi has been a pleasant surprise for the New York Yankees this season after they traded for the right-hander during the offseason. On Tuesday night, playing in front of possibly the smallest crowd to see the Yankees at Tropicana Field in their history visiting St. Petersburg -- -- 10,417 paid attendance -- Eovaldi seemed as if he was on his way to his fourth win of the 2015 campaign.

Suddenly, though, after he had tossed six crisp innings and held a 2-0 lead, the wheels fell off when he allowed two runs to the Rays in the seventh. Yankees manager Joe Girardi felt comfortable, though, bringing him back out to start the eighth, but the former Miami Marlin walked Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier with one out and then surrendered a single by Steven Souza Jr. to center that sent Kiermaier to third.

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances entered the game and promptly gave up a sacrifice fly to Evan Longoria that gave the Rays a 3-2 lead. After a stolen base by Souza and an intentional walk to James Loney, Bettances threw a wild pitch that moved the runners up before another wild pitch plated Souza.

“His pitch count was at 70 and he’d pitched great,” Girardi said when discussing Eovaldi. “I know he gave up the two runs, but he still wasn’t hit hard and I thought he was still throwing the ball well.”

Eovaldi, who tossed 101 pitches, felt his walk to Kiermaier doomed him the most.

“I felt like I tried to do too much with Kiermaier up there and I just let him go on four straight,” said Eovaldi, who tossed six strikeouts. “That’s the most frustrating thing about it.”

He took his first loss since Sept. 27, 2014 while with Miami.

The Yankees dropped to 16-2 when leading after six innings, both losses coming against the Rays. It was also the fifth time this season the Yankees lost when they held a lead.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 2-1, 4.65 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 2-1, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) threw 33 pitches over three innings in an extended spring training game Tuesday in Tampa, Fla. He is scheduled to pitch again Monday. Nova is recovering from Tommy John surgery conducted last April and is expected back this summer.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury is now 12-for-18 for his career against Rays RHP Chris Archer. He and LF Brett Gardner have a combined 22 hits in eight games against the Rays this season.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw a 30-pitch bullpen session, his first since landing on the disabled list in late April due to a strained right forearm and tendinitis in his right wrist. His next step will be determined after Wednesday. Tanaka will have at least one more side session before being cleared for rehab starts, and manager Joe Girardi said they will wait to see how he feels Wednesday.

--LHP Chris Capuano is scheduled to throw 85 to 90 pitches Tuesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk and could be close to being big-league ready.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It would have been nice to get more at the start.” -- CF Jacoby Ellsbury, after the Yankees scored just two runs in the first inning Tuesday after loading the bases to start the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 12. His next step will be determined after May 13. Tanaka will have at least one more side session before being cleared for rehab starts.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw 18 pitches in an intrasquad game in Tampa on May 2 and two innings extended spring training game May 7. He threw 33 pitches over three innings in an extended spring training game May 12 in Tampa, Fla. He is scheduled to pitch again May 18.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 7. He was scheduled to throw May 12 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk and could be close to being big-league ready.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones