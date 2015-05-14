New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- For the second night in a row, the Yankees saw their first two batters of the game reach base and score for a 2-0 lead, and for the second night in a row, New York didn’t score again, allowing the Rays to rally back for victories at Tropicana Field.

“We got the two free passes and then we got a couple base hits, and then we weren’t able to do much after that,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi, whose team hadn’t lost two straight in a span of 26 games.

The only time after the first inning that the Yankees got a hit with a runner in scoring position, it still worked against them, as first baseman Mark Teixeira, having just beaten out a shift-beating single to deep second base, was thrown out at the plate by Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

The Yankees have had a dominant bullpen in the first five weeks of the season, but their hitters saw much of the same against the Rays, especially in the ninth inning. Down a run with the top of the order up, closer Brad Boxberger got center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury to fly out, then got strike outs swinging against left fielder Brett Gardner and designated hitter Alex Rodriguez to end the game.

In all, the Yankees hitters finished with 12 strikeouts, stranding 10 runners on base. Rays pitchers, who opened the game with two straight walks on eight pitches, didn’t walk another batter the rest of the night.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 1-1, 3.06 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 0-1, 8.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren lasted a career-long seven innings and shut the Rays down after the second inning. He had a career-high seven strikeouts, but the Yankees couldn’t give him any run support in a 3-2 loss.

--1B Mark Teixeira, thrown out at the plate in the fifth inning, still had an RBI single, giving him 28 RBIs on the season. Last year he didn’t get to 28 RBIs until June 11, giving the Yankees key production in the middle of the order.

--C Brian McCann had two singles and an RBI, giving him 20 on the season -- the only catcher in baseball with more RBIs is Oakland’s Stephen Vogt, who has 30.

--LHP Andrew Miller was his usual dominant self Wednesday, throwing a perfect eighth inning and striking out the side on 10 pitches. His ERA remains a perfect 0.00 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It looked like the throw kind of took him into the line. You take a shot. I think there’s more confusion (with rules at the plate) on the base runners’ part than the catchers’ part. I think the catchers continue to do just what they’ve always done.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after 1B Mark Teixeira was thrown out at the plate by CF Kevin Kiermaier. The Yankees called for a review, checking if Rays C Bobby Wilson was blocking the plate, but the call was upheld.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 12. His next step will be determined after May 13. Tanaka will have at least one more side session before being cleared for rehab starts.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7 and May 12. He is scheduled to pitch again May 18.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 7. He was scheduled to throw May 12 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and could be close to being big-league ready.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones