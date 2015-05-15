New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The New York Yankees’ search for consistency at the back of their rotation took another hit Thursday when right-hander Chase Whitley left in the second inning with an elbow injury.

The team will wait for an imaging test Friday in Tampa, but the initial prognosis isn’t encouraging.

“There is obviously some concern about this. It’s extremely disappointing because this kid has done everything we’ve asked,” manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s in that area you don’t want to talk about, (but) we’ll have to wait until tomorrow.”

Yankees starters Michael Pineda and Nathan Eovaldi are a combined 8-1 this season, and Adam Warren has pitched well. Veteran CC Sabathia just earned his first win of the season Monday.

Whitley stepped up after Masahiro Tanaka went on the disabled list with wrist and forearm issues.

Whitley’s replacement -- though it is not sure exactly when -- would be Chris Capuano, a 36-year-old left-hander who went 2-3 in 12 starts with the Yankees last season.

Tanaka will throw a bullpen session Friday in Kansas City but hasn’t even started his rehab assignment, so for the short term at least, the Yankees will fill the back end of their rotation by committee.

“It’s been there for a little while, but adrenaline would take over during the game and I was fine,” Whitley said. “Tonight, it wouldn’t take over, and I felt it pretty much the whole time. It’s frustrating. When I first started dealing with it, I gave it to the Lord. Now it’s in his hands, and we’ll make the best of it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-15

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 5-0, 2.72 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 2-0, 0.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley left the game in the second inning with an elbow injury and will have an imaging test Friday, but the prognosis isn’t encouraging. He gave up three runs in 1 2/3 innings Thursday, raising his season ERA to 4.19.

--DH Alex Rodriguez drove in the Yankees’ only run on a solo home run in the ninth inning, his ninth of the year. It was No. 663 of his career, and he now needs just two RBIs to match Babe Ruth at 1,992 for fourth on the all-time list.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury continues to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-4 to raise his season average to .348. New York’s top three hitters in the batting order went a combined 5-for-11, while the rest of the lineup went 0-for-19 on the night. Ellsbury also stole his 12th base of the season.

--C Brian McCann went 0-for-4 at the plate Thursday in the Yankees’ loss at Tampa Bay. He also committed his second error of the season, misfiring on a throw as the Rays’ Asdrubal Cabrera stole second base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought we started to hit (Rays RHP Erasmo) Ramirez the second time through, and we hit it at people. That’s baseball. You’ve got to deal with it. You go to Kansas City and you win a game tomorrow.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees’ 6-1 loss to the Rays on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chase Whitley (sore right elbow) left the May 14 game. He will be evaluated in Tampa on Friday and will undergo an imaging test, but the initial prognosis wasn’t encouraging.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 12. His next step will be determined after May 13. Tanaka will have at least one more side session before being cleared for rehab starts.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7 and May 12. He is scheduled to pitch again May 18.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 7. He was scheduled to throw May 12 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and could be close to being big-league ready.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones