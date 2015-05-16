New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Chase Whitley tried to pitch through elbow pain, but was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

Whitley left his Thursday start in the second inning at the Rays with the elbow injury, which the Yankees announced was a sprain.

A MRI revealed a ligament tear, making surgery a possibility. Whitley will be examined Monday in New York by team physician Christopher Ahmad and a decision will be made on whether to rest or have likely season ending surgery.

“It’s not what you want, obviously,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “You just have to deal with it. It’s all over the game. I think it is just a matter of our doctor evaluating him and deciding what is the best course.”

Whitley said he has felt elbow pain for several weeks, but said nothing. When the game started, adrenaline took over.

“I have no regrets about it,” Whitley said after the game Thursday. “I have no regrets about it. In my head, I‘m going to pitch. I told you that from the time I got called up last year. It just happened that way.”

Whitley was 1-2 with a 4.19 ERA in four starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-16

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Yankees (LHP C.C. Sabathia, 1-5, 5.20 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-2, 5.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano, who was placed on the disabled list on April 5 with a right quad strain, will be activated Sunday and start against the Royals. Capuano, 36, was 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA in a dozen starts last season with the Yankees. In three minor league rehab starts, he went 1-1 with a 1.84 ERA. In a Tuesday start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings. He will replace RHP Chase Whitley, who went on the disabled list with an elbow injury, in the rotation.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Tanaka, who went on the disabled list April 29 with a forearm strain and wrist tendinitis, reported no discomfort afterward. “We’ll look at how I am (Saturday), make sure all is OK and go from there,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “Just trying not to look too far ahead.” He could go out soon on a rehab assignment. “I think the big thing if he comes in and tells us he feels good tomorrow, and then we’ll make a decision,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Everything he’s done he’s passed with flying colors. Obviously, the intensity turns up when you get in games, but so far, so good.”

--RHP Jose Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was 1-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 13 relief appearances and converted five of six save chances with the RailRiders. He made his big league debut last year, going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in eight relief appearances. He did not have a pretty line in his 2015 debut, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks in one inning against the Royals.

--RHP Michael Pineda struck out 16 Orioles in his previous start, Sunday at Baltimore. On Friday night, he struck out just one Royal in 5 1/3 innings. “He just didn’t have his slider,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He did a really good job keeping us in the game. The game got away from us in the sixth inning. You take away someone’s one of their big pitches away and it’s going to be more difficult. We’ve seen other teams approach him aggressively.”

--RHP Chase Whitley placed on disabled list Friday with right elbow ligament tear. He will be examined further Monday in New York to determine if surgery will be necessary.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s an ugly inning. It’s unfortunate, but it’s only one game. The game got away from us in the sixth inning. We gave them an extra out and that really cost us.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Royals scored six runs in the sixth inning of Friday’s loss to the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow ligament tear) was placed on the disabled list May 15. He left the May 14 game and was evaluated in Tampa on May 15. He will be examined further May 18 in New York to determine if surgery will be necessary.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 7. He pitched May 12 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will come off the DL May 17.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session May 12. He threw 35 pitches off the mound May 15 with no discomfort.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7 and May 12. He is scheduled to pitch again May 18.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

RHP Jose Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones