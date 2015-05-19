New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

New York Yankees right-hander Chase Whitley will undergo Tommy John surgery Tuesday, the team announced Monday.

Yankees team physician Christopher Ahmad will perform the operation at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Whitley left his Thursday start against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning because of pain in his right elbow. The Yankees originally announced it was a sprain.

Whitley, 25, said after Thursday’s game he had felt elbow pain for several weeks, but said nothing.

“I have no regrets about it,” Whitley said Thursday. “In my head, I‘m going to pitch. I told you that from the time I got called up last year. It just happened that way.”

An MRI exam Friday revealed a ligament tear, and after an examination in New York on Monday, it was decided that Whitley would have Tommy John surgery.

He will miss the rest of the 2015 season and at least part of the 2016 season while recovering.

Whitley was called up from Triple-A on April 27 and made four starts for the Yankees. He posted a 1-2 record and a 4.19 ERA.

Left-hander Chris Capuano took Whitley’s place in the Yankees rotation.

The Yankees did get some positive news about another injured starting pitcher Monday. Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, out since April 24 due to right wrist tendinitis and a mild right forearm strain, threw a 29-pitch bullpen session at Nationals Park in Washington. He might be able to make a minor league rehab start Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 3-1, 4.14 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 3-2, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley, who was placed on the disabled list on Friday, will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka, out since April 24 due to right wrist tendinitis and a mild right forearm strain, threw a 29-pitch bullpen session at Nationals Park in Washington on Monday. He might be able to make a minor league rehab start Thursday.

--1B Mark Teixeira suffered a contusion of his right big toe when he was hit by an Edinson Volquez pitch in the fourth inning and was removed in the seventh. “X-rays were negative,” Teixeira said. “If you’re playing on a broken toe, you can make it really bad. He (manager Joe Girardi) just wanted to make sure it was going to be all right. As the game went on, it really got sore, so I was a little concerned. I‘m just thankful now. It doesn’t feel good right now.” He said “the goal” is to play on Tuesday. Girardi listed Teixeira as day-to-day. “He’s got a bruise. We’ll see how he feels Tuesday,” Girardi said. “He hit after it and played defense after it, but I just felt it was best to get him out. He just said it was sore. They had the X-rays, which came back negative, which is a good thing. We’ll have to wait and see how he is.”

--LHP Chris Capuano faced four batters in the fourth inning and retired none before manager Joe Girardi yanked him. Capuano took the loss in his first start after coming off the disabled list Sunday. Manager Joe Girardi said he did not think Capuano became fatigued in the fourth. “Up until that point, he had thrown only about 45 pitches,” Girardi said. “He was sharp the first three innings, but it’s a fine line that you walk, hitting the corners and just missing. When you’re just missing, getting behind and walking people, that’s what hurts you.” Capuano had missed the first 38 games with a right quad strain. “It’s disappointing,” Capuano said. “Physically, I feel great. I just hope to stay locked in for the whole game next time and not have a letdown like I did in the fourth.”

--RF Carlos Beltran doubled in the ninth to elongate his hitting streak to nine games. He has 11 hits in his past 27 at-bats to up his average to .234.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he was 2-3 with a 4.26 ERA in seven starts, but was returned to the same club Sunday without getting in the only game he was here for. Mitchell was optioned to clear roster space for LHP Chris Capuano, who was activated Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s certainly not the outing I wanted for my first outing. I wanted to try to give the team a little boost heading into the off day, but there were a lot of good things that happened the first three innings to build on for next time.” -- LHP Chris Capuano, who lasted only three-plus innings Sunday after coming off the disabled list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (bruised big right toe) was injured May 17. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Chris Capuano (right quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw live batting practice April 16 and four innings in extended spring training April 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on May 2, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 7. He pitched May 12 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he was activated May 17.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow ligament tear) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15 and is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery. That will sideline him until the middle of the 2016 season.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 15. He threw a 29-pitch bullpen session May 18 and might be able to make a minor league rehab start May 21.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7 and May 12. He is scheduled to pitch again May 18.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones