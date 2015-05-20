New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

The Yankees lost more than a game Tuesday night. They lost their leadoff man, as outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury tweaked his right knee swinging at a pitch from Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez in the fourth inning. He left the game in the bottom of the inning and finished the night on the disabled list.

“Jacoby is our leadoff guy, gets on base and kind of gets things started,” Yankees catcher Brian McCann said. “We’re hoping for the best. I‘m not sure what the news is, but we’re hoping for the best.”

In the top of the fourth, Ellsbury walked and then took second on a groundout. While at second, he was checked out by manager Joe Girardi and medical personnel. Ellsbury remained in the game and ended up scoring on a single by Chris Young. He then left the game when the Yankees took the field on defense.

“It’s not what you want. Somebody will have to step up. It’s part of the game,” said Girardi.

The Yankees are awaiting MRI results. Ellsbury is hitting .324 in 37 games with a home run, six RBIs and 14 steals in 19 tries.

Outfielder Slade Heathcott will take Ellsbury’s place on the 25-man roster. Heathcott, 24, hit .285 with one homer and 17 RBIs in 151 trips to the plate with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. But he is hitting .154 in his last 10 games in the minors. He has a lifetime batting average of .270 in 346 minor league games.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 2-2, 4-50 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 3-2, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH/INF Alex Rodriguez was not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Washington against the Nationals. “We don’t have a DH (in Washington) and he hasn’t played a lot in the field,” said manager Joe Girardi. Rodriguez entered the game on defense in the eighth and then fanned in the ninth in his only at-bat. He is hitting .248.

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi made the start on Tuesday in Washington against the Nationals. It was the fourth career start at Nationals Park for the former Marlin but it was not a good night as he gave up seven hits and a season-high five earned runs with two walks and five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. He did not figure in the decision as the Nationals won, 8-6, in 10 innings. “It comes down to location,” said manager Joe Girardi said.

--SS Stephen Drew had gone a career-high 17 games in a row without an RBI before he had a two-run single in the fourth. He had two hits and upped his averaged to .188.

--RHP Adam Warren will start the second and final game of the series on Wednesday. He is averaging just over five innings per start. In seven starts, he has gone 38 innings and allowed 39 hits and 14 walks with 23 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .269 against him.

--1B Mark Teixeira hit a two-run homer on Tuesday at Washington. It was his first homer in 10 games at Nationals Park. Of his 32 hits this year, 20 have gone for extra bases with eight doubles and 12 homers. He has 375 career long balls, which ties him with teammate Carlos Beltran for fourth on the all-time list among switch-hitters. He has also homered in 24 of the current 30 big league parks.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury left the game going into the bottom of the fourth Tuesday. He tweaked his knee while swinging at a pitch from Gio Gonzalez in the top of the fourth and landed on the disabled list with a right knee injury. In the top of the fourth, he walked and then took second on a groundout. While at second, he was checked out by manager Joe Girardi and medical personnel. Girardi asked Ellsbury how he was the outfielder said he wanted to stay in the game to find out. He scored in the fourth on a single by Chris Young and then left the game when the Yankees took the field in the last of the fourth. “It’s not what you want. Somebody will have to step up. It’s part of the game,” said Girardi, who said he would know more once Ellsbury had MRI results. OF Slade Heathcott will take his place on the 25-man roster. Ellsbury is hitting .324 in 37 games and 148 at-bats with a homer and six RBIs and 14 steals in 19 tries.

--OF Slade Heathcott was called up from Triple-A to take the spot of OF Jacoby Ellsbury, who landed on the disabled list after he tweaked his knee while swinging at a pitch in the fourth inning on May 19 against the Nationals. Heathcott, 24, from Texas, was a first-round pick of the Yankees in 2009. In 37 games this year at Triple-A he hit .285 with one homer and 17 RBIs in 151 trips to the plate. But he is hitting .154 in his last 10 games in the minors. He has a lifetime batting average of .270 in 346 minor league games. Heathcott was listed as the No. 2 prospect in the New York system prior to the 2014 season by Baseball America.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just a bad pitch. I have to make a better pitch. It stinks. You never want to give up a run to lose a game. It has been a good start (to his season), but it is still not a good feeling. I have to throw a better pitch there.” -- LHP Andrew Miller, who had not allowed a run in his first 17 outings this year but gave up a homer in the 10th inning as the Nationals beat the Yankees, 8-6.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee injury) was placed on the disabled list May 19 after getting injured in the game against Washington.

--IB Mark Teixeira (contusion of right big toe) was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning May 17 and left the game in the seventh. X-rays were negative and he was in the lineup May 19.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow ligament tear) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15. He had Tommy John surgery May 19 in New York. “It went well,” said manager Joe Girardi. “It was the right choice. We will see how he progresses.”

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18, and he is slated to make a rehab appearance on May 21 for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12 and May 18.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--1B Mark Teixeira (minor lat injury) was playing through the persistent ailment as of May 5. Manager Joe Girardi did not say which side was affected.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Chris Young

OF/INF Garrett Jones