New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The road to playing center field at Yankee Stadium and getting his name chanted by the fans in the right-field bleachers has been a long and eventful one for Slade Heathcott.

He was the Yankees’ first-round pick in 2009 but struggled with injuries and dealt with a drinking problem so severe that the organization needed the intervention of Ron Dock, the same man who aided in the recoveries of Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry.

Then came a knee injury that limited him to nine minor league games last year and caused the Yankees to remove him from the 40-man roster before re-signing him as a non-roster invitee to spring training.

“I don’t know how to describe it; it’s a dream come true,” Heathcott said before making his first major league start in Friday’s 10-9 loss against the Texas Rangers. “I’ve thought about playing in the big leagues since I was 6 years old, and with the road that I’ve had -- it’s been a long one -- there were times I didn’t think it would happen. But I look back and realize people shouldn’t doubt themselves; just take care of your work, trust in the plan you have, and have fun.”

Heathcott put his name on the Yankees radar by hitting .333 in spring training and getting the award for the team’s top rookie in exhibition games. He then batted .285 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was needed when center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury was placed on the disabled list with a knee injury Wednesday.

“I thought that wherever we put him in the outfield, he played well,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “I thought he swung the bat well in spring training. I thought he made the in-game adjustments where if he might look foolish on a pitch, he’d have a better understanding of what that guy was trying to do. We were looking for quality at-bats and for him to play defense.”

After making his debut as a pinch runner and playing an inning in center field Wednesday, Heathcott got a hit in his first career at-bat, sending a 2-2 pitch into center field and sliding head first for a double.

“I was looking away and got the pitch I wanted and did what I needed to do,” Heathcott said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-20

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-0, 1.88 ERA) at Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 2-5, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia will pitch on six days rest Saturday against the Rangers and will attempt to win three straight starts for the first time since April 7-17, 2013. Sabathia allowed one run and six hits over seven innings during last Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Sabathia is 11-3 in 18 career starts against the Rangers and 4-0 with a 4.32 ERA in five starts against Texas since joining the Yankees.

--CF Slade Heathcott went 2-for-3 and recorded four putouts in his first career start and also batted ninth. He had a few family members in the stands and also heard his name chanted from the fans in the right-field bleachers during the first-inning roll call. “I wanted to sit there and listen to it a little longer but I figured I’d better not,” he said. “It’s special, not everybody gets to do that but it’s the tradition with the Yankees and we enjoy it as players.”

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka did some light throwing hours before the game and manager Joe Girardi said the reports from his rehab start on Thursday were positive. Tanaka pitched three scoreless innings and threw 41 pitches for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will make another rehab start for them Wednesday in Pawtucket. In that start, Tanaka will be stretched out to about 65 pitches.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (right knee sprain) met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the game. After the game, the Yankees said there was no update.

--SS Didi Gregorius was charged with his fifth error when he ran in on a ball and tried to make a backhand grab on a high hop in the third. An inning later, he hit his first home run for the Yankees, ending a drought of 205 at-bats that dated to Aug. 23, 2014.

--RF Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to a season-high 12 games as he batted second for the second straight time. He is 15-for-45 during this streak, which before the game manager Joe Girardi attributed to a slight mechanical adjustment.

--RHP Michael Pineda allowed seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in eight innings for his second straight loss. He matched a career high for runs allowed and also issued his fourth walk of the season. Both poor starts have been after his 16-strikeout game but manager Joe Girardi said there is no correlation.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gave them too many outs and too many baserunners and it cost us the game.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after Friday’s 10-9 loss to the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21, and he is likely to make at least two more rehab appearances.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12 and May 18. He is slated to pitch in extended spring training on May 23, manager Joe Girardi said May 20.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

RHP Branden Pinder

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Slade Heathcott

OF/INF Garrett Jones