New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Jacob Lindgren conducted his first interview with the New York media Sunday as the clubhouse television was showing Southeastern Conference baseball tournament games.

A year ago, he was pitching and doing quite well in those games for Mississippi State. During his junior season, Lindgren was 6-1 with a 0.81 ERA in 26 relief appearances while recording 100 strikeouts.

The New York Yankees purchased the left-hander’s contract from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday and added him to their bullpen.

“Oh, man, it’s been a crazy ride,” Lindgren said of the past year. “I met a lot of guys on the way up and learned a lot of things, just trying (to discover) how to be a professional. From the college game to the professional game is a little different. It’s a different routine. They’re playing on the weekends and we’re playing every day, so you try to add on to your routine and learn different things.”

He must be a quick study, as he made a rapid ascent from being a supplemental first-round draft pick last year to being promoted to the Yankees.

Lindgren’s promotion is the quickest for a Yankees first-round pick since 2006 first-rounder Joba Chamberlain reached the majors in August 2007, touching off a new set of rules about usage and a debate about him being a starter or a reliever.

“Them picking a reliever kind of high, I guess there’s always that chance,” Lindgren said. “But I kind of had to pitch my game and show them what I could do, and I guess they thought it was good enough to bring me up.”

Although the promotion officially took place before Sunday’s game, Lindgren found out during batting practice Saturday night when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre manager Dave Miley told him. Miley had been on the phone with the Yankees, who were need of a bullpen arm after a 15-4 loss to the Texas Rangers that featured outfielder Garrett Jones pitching and getting the final two outs.

New York optioned Branden Pinder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to clear a roster spot for Lindgren.

There are also other reasons why Lindgren is in the majors, and they relate to his numbers. He lived up to his “Strikeout Factory” nickname by fanning 29 in 22 innings this season while going 1-1 with three saves and a 1.23 ERA in Triple-A. In 46 2/3 innings minor league innings between last year and this year, he has 77 strikeouts and a 1.72 ERA.

Lindgren also stood out to the Yankees during spring training with the movement on his pitches.

“When you see it from my perspective, you don’t really see a heavy sinker that you see with some of the other guys that sometimes you can see,” manager Joe Girardi said Sunday before the Yankees’ 5-2 loss to the Rangers. “But there’s late movement, and you hear the catchers talk about how if you’re not used to him, it’s kind of uncomfortable because the ball moves so late. You saw a ton of groundballs, and you didn’t see guys square the ball up on him. It was pretty impressive.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-22

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 4-2, 4.75 ERA) at Yankees (Nathan Eovaldi, 3-1, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Eovaldi will pitch on five days’ rest Monday afternoon against the Royals and will try to produce better results on balls hit into play. Eovaldi has an American League-high .355 average on balls put into play (BAPIP) and has the fifth-highest average in the majors. Eovaldi is 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA in two starts this season on five days’ rest, and he is coming off his fourth no-decision of the season. That was Tuesday’s eventual 8-6, extra-inning loss in Washington when he allowed a season-high five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren, whose nickname is “The Strikeout Factory,” had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Lindgren was a supplemental first-round pick (55th overall) out of Mississippi State last year, and he has 77 strikeouts in 46 2/3 professional innings, including 29 strikeouts in 22 innings this year. Lindgren said he arrived to New York on Saturday and made it Yankee Stadium in a cab nearly seven hours before first pitch. Lindgren is the third left-hander in the Yankees bullpen, and manager Joe Girardi said that his high groundball rate created by late movement on pitches was among the things that stood out during spring training.

--RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after throwing 48 pitches in a mop-up role during Saturday’s 15-4 loss. He previously made eight appearances and had a 2.63 ERA in the minors, and he has a 2.16 ERA in six appearances with the Yankees.

--INF Brendan Ryan was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, clearing a spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster for LHP Jacob Lindgren. He has been on the DL the entire season with a right calf strain. That injury happened late in spring training after he missed time with a back injury caused by lifting weights.

--RF Carlos Beltran did not play Sunday due to flu-like symptoms. Manager Joe Girardi said he told Beltran to report late and skip batting practice. Beltran is batting .320 (16-for-50) on his 13-game hitting streak. He is hitting .301 this month after batting .162 in April.

--C Brian McCann left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning with a cramp at the bottom of his right foot that moved to his calf. He is day-to-day. McCann drove in the Yankees’ only runs Sunday, and he has knocked in a run in eight of his past 15 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a lot of different things during this stretch. It’s been defense at times. It’s been pitching at times. We need to play better.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees fell 5-2 to the Rangers on Sunday, New York’s sixth consecutive defeat.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Beltran (flu-like symptoms) was held of the May 24 game. He is day-to-day.

--C Brian McCann (right leg cramp) left the May 24 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21, and he is likely to make at least two more rehab appearances.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12 and May 18. He is slated to pitch in extended spring training on May 23, manager Joe Girardi said May 20.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9. He threw a bullpen session May 23, and the Yankees hope to get him rehab games during the week of May 25-31.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Slade Heathcott

OF/INF Garrett Jones