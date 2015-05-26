New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On Sunday, New York manager Joe Girardi quickly walked to the interview room and seemed short with his answers following another long and tedious defeat.

It would be hard to blame him. He had just watched his team lose for the sixth consecutive time and for the 10th time in 11 games, part of a stretch of play that left fielder Brett Gardner described as embarrassing due to numerous mental miscues.

Nothing went wrong for the Yankees on Monday in a 14-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals.

“Obviously, we knew we were better than what we were playing,” said third baseman Chase Headley, who homered on a first-pitch fastball during New York’s eight-run first inning. “There was a frustration there. There’s also no panic. I think that’s the good thing in the clubhouse. Even when things weren’t going well and we weren’t playing well, there’s some urgency and there’s a little bit or irritability about how we were playing, but there was no panic.”

In other words, there were no tirades or managers flipping over food tables a la Billy Martin.

“We’re going to come together over this, and hopefully this was the first step,” Headley said.

After Headley, catcher Brian McCann, left fielder Brett Gardner, second baseman Stephen Drew and rookie center fielder Slade Heathcott all homered Monday, the Yankees could stop using the words embarrassing and frustrating for at least one day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jason Vargas, 3-1, 5.26 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 2-3, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren will pitch on five days’ rest Tuesday against the Royals. Warren’s last two starts were the longest of his career. During a 3-2 loss at Washington on Wednesday, Warren allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits while tying a career high with four walks. Warren has made three relief appearances against the Royals, posting a 1.35 ERA in 6 2/3 innings. He retired the past 11 Kansas City hitters he faced.

--C Brian McCann was in the lineup Monday after leaving Sunday’s game with leg cramps that moved to his calf. He described the cramps as minor and said that he felt them while squatting but they went away after that game. He drove in a run for the fourth straight game Monday when he hit a three-run home run in the Yankees’ eight-run first inning.

--RF Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup for the second straight game due to flu-like symptoms. Beltran is batting .320 (16-for-50) on his current 13-game hitting streak. He is hitting .301 this month after batting .162 in April.

--3B Chase Headley went 3-for-4, falling a triple short of the cycle. He has a unique personal history on Memorial Day. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Headley is a .516 (16-for-31) hitter with five home runs in seven career games played on the holiday.

--LHP Jacob Lindgren threw two scoreless, hitless innings Monday in his major league debut. He walked two and struck out two. Lindgren, who joined the Yankees on Sunday, is the first Yankee to make his debut within a year of being drafted since Deion Sanders on May 31, 1989, against Seattle. At 22 years and 74 days, Lindgren is the youngest pitcher to appear for the Yankees since Phil Hughes (21) in 2008. He is the youngest left-handed pitcher to appear in a game for New York since Sterling Hitchcock (21) in 1992.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed it. We’ve been in a little bit of a funky patch the last couple of weeks.” -- CF Slade Heathcott, on the Yankees’ 14-1 win over the Royals on Monday that ended New York’s six-game losing streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Beltran (flu-like symptoms) was held of games May 24-25. He is day-to-day.

--C Brian McCann (right leg cramp) left the May 24 game. He was back in the starting lineup May 25.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21, and he is likely to make at least two more rehab appearances.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12 and May 18. He is slated to pitch in extended spring training on May 23, manager Joe Girardi said May 20.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9. He threw a bullpen session May 23, and the Yankees hope to get him rehab games during the week of May 25-31.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Slade Heathcott

OF/INF Garrett Jones