New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi had a firsthand look at what it was like to lose a pitcher to suspension for getting caught with a foreign substance.

Last year, he lost right-hander Michael Pineda to a 10-game suspension for getting caught with pine tar on his neck by the Boston Red Sox. Pineda also had been suspected of having it on his neck in an earlier April start against the Red Sox when conditions were cooler and pitchers have difficulties gripping the baseball.

So in the wake of the eight-game suspensions to relievers Will Smith of the Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Matusz of the Baltimore Orioles, Girardi was asked about it before Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Kansas City Royals and he became an advocate for allowing pitchers to use a universal substance.

”I really believe there should be a substance behind the mound that every pitcher is allowed to use and you want to check the pitchers before they go to make sure there’s nothing else on, go ahead,“ Girardi said. ”You don’t want to get in a situation where the players are suspended eight days.

“The balls are slippery in some places. When it’s cold, they’re extremely slippery. I don’t care what you do. I said to one of the umpires when it’s a cold game, why don’t you heat the ball bags to try to keep the balls warm. I think that there’s some things they can do. I know in Japan the ball has a texture. I don’t know if we can do that but I’d like to see them come up with something that everyone can use when they go out there.”

Smith and Matusz were suspended for what is believed to have been a combination of sunscreen and rosin. That is a far cry from the days of Joe Niekro using sandpaper in 1987 and Gaylord Perry using Vaseline in 1982.

That also is why Girardi didn’t think there would be any backlash from hitters, who have been known to use pine tar on bats without any problem except for the case of George Brett vs. Billy Martin in July 1983.

”Hitters know pitchers are all using substances,“ Girardi said. ”We know that, come on. There’s a lot of pitchers that do and I think a hitter wants to know that a pitcher knows where the ball is going and it’s not slippery. That’s the bottom line.

“So I don’t think hitters would care and I think they probably would prefer that there’s one substance that they use to help them with the tackiness of balls and that’s it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 4-0, 0.78 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 5-2, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Warren pitched into the seventh for the third straight time, allowing one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out five without a walk in a game when he matched a career best for fewest hits allowed in a start (also Sept 27, 2013 at Houston). Manager Joe Girardi noted that Warren’s slider seemed to be the best all year and Warren explained that he made a tweak to it during a bullpen session. That tweak was designed for him to get more depth on the pitch by applying greater pressure with his grip. Warren retired the first 10 hitters and had retired the last 21 Kansas City hitters he had faced before 3B Mike Moustakas’ infield single in the fourth.

--RHP Michael Pineda will try to rebound from two sub-par starts when he pitches Wednesday against the Royals. Pineda has followed up his 16-strikeout outing against the Baltimore Orioles on May 10 by struggling against Kansas City and Texas. In Friday’s 10-9 loss to the Texas Rangers, he allowed seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in six innings. Pineda is 2-3 with a 2.76 ERA in five starts against the Royals and on May 15 in Kansas City, he allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out one of the 27 hitters he faced in a 12-1 loss.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm, wrist) will make a rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre at Pawtucket. So the natural question was what are the Yankees hoping to see from his second rehab start? “You want to hear that the stuff was sharp, that he was able to locate his pitches, he was able to use all of his pitches and that he feels comfortable the next day,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. If all of those happen, it is possible Tanaka could rejoin the rotation after being on the disabled list since April 29.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) will be extended to about 70 pitches in his next extended spring training start but manager Joe Girardi wasn’t sure when that would take place. Girardi also said that he could begin a minor league rehab assignment shortly.

--RF Carlos Beltran returned to the lineup after missing two games due to flu-like symptoms. Beltran is currently batting .321 (17-for-53) on his 14-game hitting streak. It is his longest streak since he hit safely in a career-high 16 straight games for the New York Mets April 17-May 5, 2009. Beltran was lifted after the sixth inning but manager Joe Girardi said that was to keep him fresh after he sat out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I‘m getting more comfortable in this role. I felt like I‘m starting to get on a roll a little bit and I‘m getting more confidence out there and I feel like I could get deeper into games.” -- RHP Adam Warren, who appears more comfortable as a starting pitcher.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Carlos Beltran (flu-like symptoms) was held of games May 24-25. He returned to the starting lineup May 26.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21 and will make a rehab start May 27 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12 and May 18. He will be extended to about 70 pitches in his next extended spring training start but manager Joe Girardi wasn’t sure when that would take place.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9. He threw a bullpen session May 23, and the Yankees hope to get him rehab games during the week of May 25-31.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Slade Heathcott

OF/INF Garrett Jones