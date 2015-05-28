New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the second time in less than a week, an overflow crowd of New York media and Japanese reporters filled a minor league stadium’s press box to watch a Masahiro Tanaka rehab start.

The New York Yankees are hoping it is the last time or that if it’s not, the next instance will be the final time.

The reports that the Yankees got from McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island did not detail any physical issues. Manager Joe Girardi said after Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Royals that the start will be examined more in-depth at some point Thursday before deciding the next step for Tanaka, who has been on the disabled list since April 29 with a right forearm strain and tendinitis in his right wrist.

As for the start itself, Tanaka went three innings and allowed three runs and four hits. He threw 44 of 62 pitches, struck out four and walked two while his velocity reportedly peaked at 92 and stayed in the range of 89 to 92.

On the websites of two New York tabloids (The New York Post and Newsday), headlines used the words “mediocre fastball” and “shaky second rehab start”

As for what Tanaka also said, he indicated his arm felt fine but didn’t sound certain about returning to the Yankees next week.

“Obviously I would have to see how I feel the next day,” he said through a translator. “It’s something that I’ll talk with the manager, the trainer, coaches and make that decision.”

Tanaka had his rough patches, loading the bases in the first before using his slider to get a strikeout. In the second, Tanaka gave up a home run on a 0-2 splitter to Red Sox prospect Jackie Bradley Jr.

“Obviously I wasn’t at my best,” Tanaka said. “I was missing some spots and giving up some hits.”

The next time Tanaka talks about his performance, the Yankees hope it will be in a major league game. For now, they’ll wait and see what the next step is.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-22

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 2-6, 5.47 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 2-2, 6.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CC Sabathia is a native of the Bay Area (Vallejo, Calif) but the Oakland Athletics are one of two teams he is more than a game under .500 against. Sabathia takes a lifetime record of 8-10 with a 4.66 ERA in 27 career starts against Oakland into Thursday’s four-game series opener. As a Yankee, Sabathia is 5-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 12 starts against Oakland. His last start against them was June 11, 2013, in Oakland when he allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings. Sabathia will try to win for the third time in four starts and rebound from a nightmarish outing on Saturday. Sabathia lasted 2 1/3 innings, his shortest non-injury start since June 21, 2006, and during a 15-4 loss he allowed six earned runs and seven hits.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (forearm, wrist) made his second rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre against Pawtucket. He allowed three runs and four hits in three innings. He also struck out four and walked two while throwing 44 of 62 pitches for strikes to 14 hitters. One of those hits was a solo home run by OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on a 0-2 splitter. Tanaka threw 23 more pitches than last week’s rehab start against Triple-A Durham. After Wednesday’s game, the Yankees did not say where his next start would be. A decision will likely be made at some point Thursday.

--DH Alex Rodriguez hit a three-run home run that gave him 1,995 RBIs, the most all time in the American League. That total is two more than Lou Gehrig and three more than Babe Ruth, who also had RBI before it became an official statistic in 1920. Next up for Rodriguez is Barry Bonds, who totaled 1,996. Rodriguez also has 11 homers in 152 at-bats, a rate of one home run per 13.8 at-bats. Two years ago in 44 games, Rodriguez had seven in 156 at-bats for a rate of one home run per 22.2 at-bats. “I feel pretty good,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve said all along that I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how my body’s reacting on the daily grind. So far, so good.”

--RHP Michael Pineda rebounded from two sub-par outings and with an improved slider, he allowed one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight, walked one. Half of his strikeouts came with men on base and Pineda would have lasted longer if not for throwing 106 pitches.

--SS Didi Gregorius was charged with his sixth error in the eighth inning when he tried to make a backhand throw to first base while being positioned on the second base side of the infield. Gregorius said he never worked on that play during fielding drills but also added that he would do it again. “Yeah, why not,” Gregorius said. “I know it’s a tough play but I don’t see why not.”

--RF Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to 15 games with an infield single in the second and a base hit to right field in the sixth. Beltran is currently batting .351 (19-for-54) on his hitting streak. It is his longest streak since he hit safely in a career-high 16 straight games for the New York Mets April 17-May 5, 2009.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth. It’s any player’s dream and it’s even more special to do it here at home at Yankee Stadium and contribute to a win.” -- Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez, who hit a three-run home run that gave him 1,995 RBIs, the most all time in the American League on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21 and made a rehab start May 27 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees will likely decide May 28 if he will make another rehab start or be activated from the disabled list.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12 and May 18. He will be extended to about 70 pitches in his next extended spring training start but manager Joe Girardi wasn’t sure when that would take place.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9. He threw a bullpen session May 23, and the Yankees hope to get him rehab games during the week of May 25-31.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Slade Heathcott

OF/INF Garrett Jones