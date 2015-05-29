New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- CC Sabathia grew up in the city of Vallejo, less than 40 miles from the O.co Coliseum in Oakland.

Sabathia’s hometown team continued to have his number Thursday night.

The left-hander gave up five runs on eight hits, including two home runs, over six-plus innings in a 5-4 loss to the Oakland A‘s. He fell to 2-7 overall this season and 8-11 for his career against the A‘s.

Sabathia blanked the A’s for the four innings and took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but he gave up a solo home run to center fielder Billy Burns that inning and a two-run shot to third baseman Brett Lawrie in the sixth.

Then in the seventh, Sabathia gave up a leadoff single and a walk, ending his night. The A’s went on to score two runs in that frame.

“It’s tough,” Sabathia said. “You get the runs early and you want to be able to hold that lead and get the ball to the back end of our bullpen. I wasn’t able to do that.”

Sabathia pitched better than he did in his previous start. He gave up six runs on seven hits and lasted a season-low 2 1/3 innings in a 15-4 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 0-2, 7.36 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 5-2, 1.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Brian McCann went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBIs on Thursday night in the Yankees’ 5-4 loss at Oakland. The home run was McCann’s seventh overall and first on the road this season. With one out in the second inning, McCann launched RHP Kendall Graveman’s 2-1 pitch into the right field seats. McCann homered in a third consecutive game, and he has at least one RBI in six straight.

--DH Alex Rodriguez collected his 1,996th career RBI on Thursday night in a 5-4 loss to Oakland, moving into a tie with Barry Bonds for second place on baseball’s all-time list. Rodriguez has 27 RBIs this season and 11 home runs.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) was expected to fly to the Bay Area on Thursday night, and he will likely rejoin the New York rotation Tuesday or Wednesday at Seattle. “We’ll evaluate him tomorrow,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before Thursday’s game. “Today he felt fine. We’ll make sure he’s OK. We’ll have a heart-to-heart talk with him, how he feels about where he’s at. Hopefully he can make a start in Seattle.” Tanaka, who has been on the disabled list since April 29, made his second rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

--OF Slade Heathcott was a late scratch from the starting lineup Thursday night against Oakland due to a tight right quadriceps. He is day-to-day. Chris Young replaced Heathcott, starting in center field and batting eighth.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Martin, who went on the 15-day disabled list May 9, threw bullpen sessions on Saturday and Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was not pretty. That looked like Shaquille O‘Neal coming out of a pick. I‘m glad they got it right. I was confident, but when Joe (Girardi) asked me, I said I think so but not 100 percent. I thought I felt it with my hand.” -- DH Alex Rodriguez, who scored a run Thursday after an initial out call at the plate was overturned via video review requested by Yankees manager Girardi. Rodriguez sidestepped the catcher’s tag, then dived and reached toward the plate, barely touching it with his fingertips. Even so, the Yankees wound up losing 5-4 to the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps tightness) missed the May 28 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21 and made a rehab start May 27 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will be examined by the Yankees’ medical staff May 29 in Oakland, and he likely will rejoin the rotation June 2 or June 3 at Seattle.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He likely will have one more extended spring outing before beginning a rehab assignment, manager Joe Girardi said.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9. He threw bullpen sessions May 23 and May 28, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 30.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Slade Heathcott

OF/INF Garrett Jones