New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka will be activated from the disabled list on Wednesday at Seattle and make his first start that afternoon since April 23.

Tanaka has been on the disabled list with right wrist tendinitis and a mild right forearm strain. He made his second rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday and joined his teammates in Oakland on Friday.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he made the decision after talking to Tanaka before Friday’s 6-2 loss to the A‘s.

“I talked to him today, wanted to make sure he felt good,” Girardi said. “He felt he was ready to go and he felt good about it.”

Tanaka will be limited to 80-85 pitches, Girardi said.

“Sometimes it depends on the stress of the innings,” Girardi said. “If you have a real long inning, you might cut it a little bit shorter.”

Tanaka went 13-5 with a 2.77 ERA last season, his first with the Yankees, but he was sidelined from July 9 to Sept. 20 with right elbow inflammation. This year, he went 2-1 with a 3.22 ERA before landing on the disabled list.

“Obviously I‘m feeling good right now, feeling healthy,” Tanaka said through an interpreter after playing catch.

Girardi was asked if he’d have Tanaka more carefully now that he’s been injured twice.

“I thought we handled him pretty careful last year,” Girardi said. “It’s not like he got up to 120 (pitches) all the time. We hardly ever got him over 110. But, saying that, I think you do have to handle him somewhat careful because he’s coming back from an injury again. You have to build him up a little bit. With some off days, he’s going to get some extra days in between starts, and we can afford to do that. So you do have to watch him.”

Girardi will need to make a corresponding roster move when Tanaka is activated, but he said he has not made that decision. Wednesday would have been left-hander Chris Capuano’s day to pitch.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean anything,” Girardi said. “We’ll put (Tanaka) in Wednesday then we’ll have to make some decisions after that.”

Capuano fell to 0-3 Friday night, giving up four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-24

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 4-1, 4.27 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 2-4, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Brian McCann extended his home run streak to four games Friday night with a solo shot in the fifth inning of a 6-2 loss to Oakland. He became just the second Yankee to homer as a catcher in four straight games since 1957, joining Mike Stanley, who accomplished the feat from July 20-25, 1993. Leading off the fifth inning, McCann launched RHP Sonny Gray’s 0-2 slider over the right-centerfield wall. “I feel like I’ve been swinging the bat well all year,” McCann said. “Just now I‘m kind of getting more lift in my swing and the ball’s leaving the ballpark.” McCann also has at least one RBI in each of his past seven games, driving in 11 during that stretch.

--LHP Chris Capuano fell to 0-3 Friday night, allowing four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 6-2 loss to Oakland. He struck out four and walked two. RHP Masahiro Tanaka is coming off the disabled list Wednesday and starting at Seattle in what would have been Capuano’s turn in the rotation. The Yankees will have to make a roster move when Tanaka is activated, and Capuano’s spot on the team could be in jeopardy. “I never really worry too much about that,” Capuano said. “That stuff usually sorts itself out. It doesn’t change my day-to-day. I‘m still going to go about my routine and try to get better.”

--OF Slade Heathcott will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a strained right quadriceps and might be sidelined for at least a month. Heathcott underwent an MRI that, according to Oakland A’s team doctors, revealed a Grade 2 strain. Manager Joe Girardi said the MRI results will be examined by Yankee team doctors. “I would think if it’s Grade 2 it’s at least a month,” Girardi said. Heathcott made his major-league debut May 20 at Washington and has played six games. He’s batting .353 with one home run and one double. He was a late scratch from the lineup on Thursday night. “It’s been awesome,” Heathcott said of his first big-league stint. “Obviously it’s frustrating, but it’s just another speed bump to me. I’ve been up and down, I’ve faced a lot bigger challenges than a quad. So I‘m just going to rehab it, get it back and figure out what I can do to make sure it doesn’t come back.”

--OF Ramon Flores will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday and take the roster spot of OF Slade Heathcott (strained right quadriceps), who will go on the 15-day disabled list. Flores, who has no major-league experience, is hitting .294 with four home runs, seven doubles, one triple and 15 RBIs in 42 games at Triple-A. Last season, his first at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit .247 with seven homers, 17 doubles, four triples and 23 RBIs in 63 games. Flores’ primary position is left field, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi said that regular LF Brett Gardner will likely see more time in center field.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis and a mild right forearm strain) will be activated from the disabled list on Wednesday at Seattle and make his first start since April 23. He’ll be limited to 80-85 pitches. Tanaka made two rehab starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He went 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings before going on the disabled list. He joined his teammates in Oakland on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like I’ve been swinging the bat well all year. Just now I‘m kind of getting more lift in my swing and the ball’s leaving the ballpark.” -- C Brian McCann, who extended his homer streak to four games with a solo shot in the fifth inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Slade Heathcott (right quadriceps strain) missed the May 28 and May 29 games. He had an MRI that indicated a Grade 2 strain and could be out for at least a month. He’ll be placed on the 15-day disabled list May 30.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right wrist tendinitis, mild right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. Before the May 7 game, Tanaka made 50 throws from 60 feet, and before the May 8 game, Tanaka made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. He threw again May 10, increasing his distance to 120 feet on some of his throws. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 21 and made a rehab start May 27 for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will be activated June 3 and start at Seattle.

--INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. As of May 29 he was taking batting practice but not playing in extended spring training games.

--SS Brendan Ryan (Grade 2 right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 24. He was to appear in extended spring training games the week of April 27-May 3 but sustained a hamstring strain May 3 and was shut down again. He began playing extended spring training games the week of May 25-31.

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sprained right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 20. He met with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before the May 22 game and the timetable for his return is uncertain. As of May 29, he was doing exercises in the pool but had not resumed baseball activities.

--RHP Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He threw live batting practice April 17 and a bullpen session April 21. He threw in an intrasquad game in Tampa, Fla., on May 2. He pitched in extended spring training games May 7, May 12, May 18, May 23 and May 28. He likely will have one more extended spring outing before beginning a rehab assignment, manager Joe Girardi said.

--RHP Chase Whitley (right elbow sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--RHP Chris Martin (right elbow tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list May 9. He threw bullpen sessions May 23 and May 28, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

RHP Adam Warren

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

LHP Andrew Miller (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP David Carpenter

LHP Justin Wilson

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Chasen Shreve

LHP Jacob Lindgren

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Didi Gregorius

3B Chase Headley

DH Alex Rodriguez

INF Jose Pirela

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Chris Young

RF Carlos Beltran

OF Slade Heathcott

OF/INF Garrett Jones